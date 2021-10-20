Chargers' Derwin James: Ties for team lead in tackles

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots head into their Week 8 game against the Chargers as 5.5-point underdogs. That’s because the Chargers are, quite clearly, a better football team. Yet there is one one notable area that the Patriots may be suited to capitalize in Sunday’s game, and that’s on the ground. The Chargers enter Sunday’s game ranked … 32nd in rushing yards allowed — both per game (162.5) and per attempt (5.45). In a league with 32 teams, that’s not particularly impressive. Teams have had some absurd rushing days against the Chargers this year. The Browns ran for 230 yards and three touchdowns...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO