Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Makes season debut

Welcome back to my weekly roundup of the Colorado Avalanche‘s last week of play where I highlight trends and pinpoint potential areas of improvement. The second week of the NHL season saw Colorado set out on a road trip to forget, accruing two out of a possible six points while being outscored 13-7 in three games against the Washington Capitals, Florida Panthers, and Tampa Bay Lightning. In spite of the unsavoury results, there were several positives to take from the week’s schedule. Bowen Byram performed admirably on the team’s first pair, the team can expect some regression from their struggles at even-strength, and Nathan MacKinnon returned to great aplomb. Let’s dig in.
