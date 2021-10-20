CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Makes season debut

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

MacKinnon had an assist, three shots on net, two hits, two blocked shots and two penalty minutes in...

www.cbssports.com

coloradohockeynow.com

Nathan MacKinnon tests negative for Covid-19, on his way to Washington

Nathan MacKinnon, for the first time in a few days, tested negative for Covid-19 today and is now on his way to Washington, D.C., to meet up with his teammates, Colorado Hockey Now has learned. If MacKinnon tests negative again tomorrow morning, it’s possible he could play against the Washington...
NHL
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar rejoins team from COVID protocol; center Nathan MacKinnon remains out

The Avalanche on Friday got its head coach back from COVID protocol but Jared Bednar will be without another key player in Saturday’s game against visiting St. Louis. In addition to star center Nathan MacKinnon (COVID protocol) and linemate Gabe Landeskog (suspension), Bednar said second-line winger Valeri Nichushkin will not play Saturday. He is “week-to-week” with an upper-body injury, sustained Wednesday in the 4-2 opening-night win against the Chicago Blackhawks.
NHL
coloradohockeynow.com

Avs Notebook: Nathan MacKinnon will not play Saturday; Newhook sent to Eagles

So, some news here: I’ve learned that Nathan MacKinnon will NOT play tomorrow night against the St. Louis Blues. I don’t know anything about his latest Covid-19 testing. I just know Nathan MacKinnon won’t play. So, with news today that Valeri Nichushkin will be lost week-to-week because of an upper-body injury and the two-game suspension to Gabe Landeskog, the fact of the matter is the Avs will be without three of their top six forwards for the game against a Blues team that figures to be plenty motivated to win.
NHL
coloradohockeynow.com

Nathan MacKinnon still testing positive, won’t start Avs road trip

Jared Bednar said today that Nathan MacKinnon is still testing positive for Covid-19, and therefore won’t be able to get on the Avs’ charter jet to Washington tomorrow, in preparation for Tuesday’s tilt against the Capitals. Bednar said NHL bylaws prohibit anyone who is still considered “positive” cannot travel with...
NHL
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
The Hockey Writers

Avalanche Weekly: Byram Bolsters Blue Line, MacKinnon Returns & More

Welcome back to my weekly roundup of the Colorado Avalanche‘s last week of play where I highlight trends and pinpoint potential areas of improvement. The second week of the NHL season saw Colorado set out on a road trip to forget, accruing two out of a possible six points while being outscored 13-7 in three games against the Washington Capitals, Florida Panthers, and Tampa Bay Lightning. In spite of the unsavoury results, there were several positives to take from the week’s schedule. Bowen Byram performed admirably on the team’s first pair, the team can expect some regression from their struggles at even-strength, and Nathan MacKinnon returned to great aplomb. Let’s dig in.
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Kypreos Reports NHL Leans Toward Kane Suspension

Twitter has become the news outlet for insiders without a news outlet behind them. Former Hockey Night in Canada host Nick Kypreos, who now does a podcast for Sportsnet in Toronto, dropped a nugget about the NHL’s leanings toward embattled San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane. Kane has been under...
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

Report: Blockbuster Eichel Trade Brewing Between Vegas And Buffalo.

With chatter mounting about a possible grievance, it seems disgruntled Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel might finally get his wish. It sounds like the Sabres have narrowed down trade talks to just one team and there could be a trade on the table. NHL insider Frank Seravalli reports that the...
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Bruins’ Nick Foligno happy to finally be on good side of Brad Marchand feud

Nick Foligno knows as well as anyone how much of a pain in the ass Brad Marchand can be as an opponent. So the Bruins winger is glad to finally have Marchand on his side. Foligno had an amusing take on his new teammate in an interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher and Rich on Thursday. Foligno has something of a history with Marchand going back to his time with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He delivered a huge hit on Marchand in a 2018 game, and the two had their share of post-whistle scrums in the 2019 Bruins-Jackets playoff series.
NHL
NHL

Boivin death has Bruins teammate Bucyk remembering 'terrific player'

Defenseman was known for punishing hip checks during 19 seasons in NHL. For nine seasons as teammates with the Boston Bruins, from the late 1950s through the mid-1960s, defenseman Leo Boivin and forward Johnny Bucyk punished opposing players coming or going. The body checks of Boivin and Bucyk were the...
NHL
bleachernation.com

Gabriel Landeskog Will Have Hearing After That Dangerous Hit on Kirby Dach (Update: Suspended Two Games)

Following a 4-2 win over the Blackhawks last night, the Colorado Avalanche may be in danger of being without both Nathan MacKinnon (COVID protocols) and Captain Gabriel Landeskog. In the third period of the game last night, Landeskog hit Kirby Dach into the boards while Dach was down on one knee. It was a dangerous hit to a vulnerable player that could have ended up much worse than it did for Dach.
NHL
thednvr.com

Darcy Kuemper’s debut gave a glimpse of how he changes the Avalanche

Philipp Grubauer won plenty of games last year for the Colorado Avalanche. 30 of 40 of them, in fact, as he had a Vezina Trophy-caliber season. Yet, when the NHL season opened last night, Grubauer was in Seattle watching four pucks find their way behind him as he started and lost the first game in Kraken history. Back in Denver,…
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Guentzel to make season debut, play in 300th career game tonight

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) The Pittsburgh Penguins had to play the opening game of the 2021-22 NHL season with multiple forwards on the shelf. Key forwards like Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are among those out along with young sniper Jake Guentzel. After testing positive, but asymptomatic, for COVID-19, Guentzel...
NHL
Axios

Colorado Avalanche face high expectations as season starts

The Colorado Avalanche take the ice tonight for the season opener with big expectations to contend for the title. State of play: The team — partially remade after last season's second-round playoff loss — is one of three with the greatest chance to win the Stanley Cup, according to FiveThirtyEight's forecast.
NHL
Erie Times-News

Otters goaltender Lalonde surprised to make start in season debut

Nolan Lalonde's first start in an OHL regular-season game was a long time coming. Little did he know, it would come in his very first contest as an Erie Otter. A third-round pick in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection, Lalonde came into the 2021 preseason camp as a fresh face. By the time the season opened, he was set to start the opener.
NHL
NHL

Matthews to make season debut for Maple Leafs against Rangers

Center practiced in regular jersey Sunday, recovered from Aug. 13 wrist surgery. Auston Matthews will play his first game this season when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the New York Rangers on Monday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN, TVAS, MSG, NHL LIVE). "I'm pumped," Matthews said after practice Sunday. "It's...
NHL
Chicago Sun-Times

Blackhawks start poorly, lose to Avalanche in season opener

For the third consecutive year, the Blackhawks never found their legs in their season opener. The Avalanche jumped on the Hawks early and never looked back, dealing the Hawks a 4-2 loss that looked worse than the final score reflected. Journeyman defenseman Jack Johnson beat Marc-Andre Fleury on a breakaway...
NHL

