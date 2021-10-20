CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Murder team’s refusal to take on Stephen Port probe ‘not the answer we wanted’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13n61i_0cWyGZrE00

A senior police officer involved in the investigation into serial killer Stephen Port’s first victim has signalled his disappointment that the Metropolitan Police’s murder investigation team (MIT) turned down a request to take over the “complex” case.

Temporary Superintendent Mike Hamer was so suspicious of Port’s potential involvement in the unexplained death of 23-year-old Anthony Walgate that he emailed colleagues a week into the inquiry, stating it might be a case of “if and when” Port was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Unbeknown to police at the time, 6ft 5in Port arranged to meet fashion student Mr Walgate for sex at his flat in Barking, east London, on June 17 2014, where he plied him with a fatal amount of drugs before dumping his body outside two days later and calling police, pretending to be a passer-by.

Bus depot chef Port was only charged with murder the following year when police eventually linked the case of Mr Walgate with the deaths of three other young, gay men, who were found dead in public areas near Port’s flat, all with vast quantities of the drug GHB in their systems.

Daniel Whitworth, Jack Taylor, Anthony Walgate and Gabriel Kovari were killed by Stephen Port (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Media)

Jurors at the inquest into their deaths are being asked to assess whether the victims’ lives could have been saved had police acted differently.

Mr Hamer was asked four times by Beatrice Collier, counsel to the inquest, whether he was satisfied that the borough’s request to have the investigation taken over by the more experienced MIT was refused.

Mr Hamer, giving evidence at Barking Town Hall on Wednesday, eventually replied: “It’s not the answer we wanted.”

Murder detectives turned down the case because evidence was not deemed strong enough to suggest the case was a homicide and so it continued to be treated as an unexplained death, the inquest heard.

Mr Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, 22, Daniel Whitworth, 21, and Jack Taylor, 25, were all murdered during a 16-month period between June 2014 and September 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cjOI8_0cWyGZrE00
The location outside Stephen Port’s former flat in Cooke Street, Barking, east London, where the body of his first victim, fashion student Anthony Walgate, was found (Emily Pennink/PA) (PA Wire)

Port, now 46, was handed a whole life prison term in 2016 upon conviction.

Police giving evidence to the inquest have previously apologised for a series of failings, including not sharing intelligence with colleagues about a previous allegation against the suspect, not instructing a search on the police national database about him, and not sending his laptop off for scrutiny until nearly a year after he first struck.

The inquest continues.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Detectives on serial killer Stephen Port case admit regret over key decisions

Two detectives investigating serial killer Stephen Port have admitted their regret over key decisions they made in the early stages of the case. Detective Constable Nainesh Desai failed to link the first two deaths – despite both victims being young, gay men, found a short distance from Port’s flat, and who were later found to have been drugged – while Detective Constable David Parish did not send the predator’s laptop for analysis in the days after he first struck.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Killer Stephen Port made up story about victim to cover up murder, inquest told

Serial killer Stephen Port tried to cover his murderous tracks by telling a concerned neighbour his second victim died in mysterious circumstances abroad, an inquest heard. Ryan Edwards said Port also urged him not to speak to others about the death of 22-year-old Gabriel Kovari, and described how he had concerns about Port’s fascination with young men and children’s toys.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Man who murdered lawyer planned to carry on killing, court hears

A man who murdered a retired CPS lawyer and carried out a campaign of violence against cats planned to carry on killing vulnerable gay men, a court has heard. David Iwo, 23, laughed as he was sentenced to a minimum of 33 years at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday for the murder of Martin Decker, 69, who was bludgeoned to death with a hammer at his home in Birkenhead, Wirral, on March 6.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Stephen Port: Murdered man's friend told police who killed him

A friend of the first victim of the serial killer Stephen Port told the police she knew he was responsible, an inquest has heard. China Dunning, who went to college with Anthony Walgate, said: "I was convinced it was the actions of Stephen Port, who I knew at the time as Joe Dean."
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Port
BBC

Stephen Port: Police chief denies responsibility for failures

A police chief has denied he was responsible for "systemic" errors in the investigation into the death of Stephen Port's first victim. Port murdered Anthony Walgate in 2014 by giving him an overdose of the "date-rape" drug GHB. He later killed three more young men the same way. Ch Supt...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Serial Killer#East London#The Metropolitan Police#Mit
BBC

Stephen Port: Serial killer loved meeting very young men, inquests told

Serial killer Stephen Port had a "voracious appetite" for meeting "very young" men, an inquest has heard. Port, who is serving a whole-life term for murdering four men using the date-rape drug GHB, also sexually assaulted a number of men. Inquests are examining whether the Met Police's investigations into the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KICKS 105

SWAT Team Deployed in Arrest of Nacogdoches Man Wanted for Murder

Through a release on their Facebook page, the Nacogdoches Police Department is reporting that on Wednesday, October 20 around 1:45 p.m., the Nacogdoches Police Department SWAT team along with numerous other agencies including the Texas Department of Public Safety went to the 900 block of Daybreak Drive, near Mike Moses Middle School, to serve a murder warrant from Harris County on Jabraylon Pleasant, 19.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Alton murder probe: Bonnie Harwood's family pay tribute

The family of a woman found stabbed to death have said their "hearts have been broken into a million pieces". The body of 47-year-old Bonnie Harwood was found at her home in Aldersey Fields in Alton, Hampshire, on Sunday. Four men were arrested on suspicion of murder. A 31-year-old man...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Met Police say sorry to mother of two sisters murdered in a London park for 'unacceptable' investigation – but she tells the force: 'The time for apologies has long gone'

The Metropolitan Police will apologise to the family of two murdered sisters for its response when they were reported missing which was 'below the standard that it should have been'. Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, were brutally stabbed to death by a teenage Satanist in Fryent Country Park...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Met Police officer remanded in custody on rape charge

A Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court charged with rape. Pc Adam Zaman, 28, of Kingston Road in Romford, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday before District Judge Snow. Zaman, who was represented by Ricky Blennerhassett, is accused of raping a woman on Sunday at the Andaz Hotel...
PUBLIC SAFETY
shreveportmag.com

Man killed his 16-year-old girlfriend, her stepdad and her mother after girlfriend’s stepfather caught them in bed together; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 19-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to fatally shooting three people. Prosecutors say the shooting occurred after the girl’s stepfather caught the defendant and his stepdaughter ‘in bed together’. Police said the man first shot the stepfather, because he tried to throw him out. He then killed the mother and the 16-year-old girl, because he didn’t want to have any witnesses.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

42K+
Followers
98K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy