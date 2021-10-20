CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrant issued for arrest of man accused of murdering his mother

By The Newsroom
 8 days ago
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man accused of murdering his mother 19 years ago.

Sean Flynn, 38, was due to stand trial at the High Court in Livingston accused of murdering Louise Tiffney but he failed to appear.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Tuesday, a court official confirmed.

Ms Tiffney, 43, disappeared after leaving her home in Dean Path, Edinburgh, in May 2002.

Her remains were found near a stately home in Longniddry, East Lothian, in April 2017.

It is alleged that Flynn murdered his mother and attempted to defeat the ends of justice by putting her body in the boot of a car, driving to a wooded area and disposing of it.

At a previous hearing in January, his lawyer said Flynn denies the charges.

The 38-year-old, whose address is given as Berlin in Germany, did not attend that hearing at the High Court in Glasgow due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

