COPENHAGEN, N.Y. - On a good day, a fair wind blows off Lake Ontario, the long-distance transmission lines of New York state are not clogged up and yet another heat wave hasn't pushed the urban utilities to their limits. On such a day, power from the two big wind turbines in Vaughn Moser's hayfield in this little village join the great flow of electricity from upstate as it courses through the bottleneck west of Albany and then heads south, where some portion of it feeds what is currently the country's largest electric vehicle charging station, on the edge of Brooklyn's Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.

