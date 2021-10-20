CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Auto parts maker Magna cuts sales outlook on chip crunch, supply chain woes

By Reuters Staff
 8 days ago
(Reuters) - Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc cut its full-year sales outlook on Wednesday, expecting a fall in global light vehicle production due to chip shortages and supply chain disruptions.

Chip scarcity has hampered automobile production around the world, bringing some assembly lines to a halt, with automakers warning the chip shortage could extend, even as vehicle demand booms in markets including the United States.

The company said it expects 2021 sales of $35.4 billion to $36.4 billion, compared with $38.0 billion to $39.5 billion forecast earlier. Magna added it expects light vehicle production to fall 7% in North America and 9% in Europe this year.

Magna, which is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Nov. 5, also cut its adjusted operating margin forecast to between 5.1% and 5.4% from 7.0% to 7.4%, citing automakers’ unpredictable production schedules and higher commodity costs.

Magna’s U.S. peer, Aptiv plc, lowered its annual sales forecast earlier this month, citing the chip shortage.

Related
wincountry.com

Volkswagen cuts deliveries outlook as chip crisis bites

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Volkswagen cut its outlook for deliveries on Thursday, toned down sales expectations and warned of cost cuts as an ongoing shortage of chips caused it to report lower-than-expected operating profit for the third quarter. “Following a record result in the first half of the year, the semiconductor...
BUSINESS
motoringresearch.com

UK car production plunges – but 1 in 3 is electrified

New car production in Britain fell 41.5 percent in September 2021 with just over 67,000 cars rolling out of UK factories. The new car production total has been depressed due to the global semiconductor shortage, with the Society of Motor Manufacturers saying it continues to “plague” the industry. The cost...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auto Parts#Aptiv Plc#Europe#Canadian#Magna International Inc
Shore News Network

Europe’s top carmakers count mounting cost of chip crunch

LONDON (Reuters) -The global semiconductor chip shortage cost Volkswagen and Stellantis a combined 1.4 million vehicles in lost production in the third quarter, Europe’s two biggest carmakers said on Thursday, though both reported some early signs of improvement. Volkswagen AG, Europe’s top car company and also the world’s No. 2,...
BUSINESS
Investor's Business Daily

China's BYD Earnings Drop Despite Sales Boom; Volkswagen Cuts Outlook; Stellantis Sees Chip Shortage Easing

China's BYD (BYDDF) disclosed net profits plunged in the third quarter despite rising sales of electric vehicles. BYDDF stock fell near a buy point. For Q3, BYDDF posted a 1.27 billion yuan ($198.54 million) net profit. That was down from 1.75 billion yuan a year ago, Reuters reported. The Chinese EV and battery giant is backed by investing legend and Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) chief Warren Buffett.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Coinspeaker

Ford, General Motors and Tesla Scramble for EV Global Market amid Impending Inflation

In the recently released Q3 earnings results, Ford reported $2.4b in net income and 6.4% net income margin, on revenue of $37.5b. The increased difficulty in meeting heightened demand for electric vehicles has resulted in Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F), General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) hiking prices of their respective popular EV models. According to a post by news outlet Reuters, both automakers warned investors that the cost pressures on consumers will spill over to 2022.
BUSINESS
mining.com

Alamos Gold cuts production outlook on Mulatos woes

Canadian miner Alamos Gold (TSX: AGI) has cut its production forecast for its flagship Mulatos gold mine in Sonora, Mexico, citing a “challenging” third quarter at the operation, which offset strong performances at the company’s other assets. Output at the mine, Alamos Gold’s founding operation, is expected to drop by...
METAL MINING
The Guardian

Volkswagen and Stellantis take financial hit amid chip shortage

The carmakers Volkswagen and Stellantis suffered financial hits in the third quarter of 2021 as the automotive sector continued to struggle with the global shortage of computer chips caused by coronavirus pandemic disruption. Operating profits at VW, the world’s largest carmaker by output, fell by €500m (£420m) in the third...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Volvo Cars hopes downsized IPO can rev up investors’ electric dreams

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Volvo Cars is hoping investors will buy into its long-term electric vehicle strategy and see past supply chain worries and questions about its shift to battery power as it gears up to make its market debut in Europe’s biggest IPO so far this year. Shares in the...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Chip Shortage Puts A Brake On Auto Industry

Initially downplayed by auto industry bosses, the global shortage of computer chips has worsened and severely hampered carmakers, according to their latest results. Stellantis and Volkswagen on Thursday each reported production shortfalls in July-September of around 600,000 vehicles because of a lack of semiconductors, the processors needed in multiple systems in both traditional and electric cars.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Stanley Black & Decker stock set for selloff after earnings beat but outlook cut, citing negative inflation impact

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. were indicated down about 3% in premarket trading Thursday, after the tools maker reported third-quarter profit and revenue that topped expectations but cut its full-year outlook, citing the negative effects of commodity, transit and labor inflation. Net income rose to $414.2 million, or $2.56 a share, from $385.5 million, or $2.44 a share, in th year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to $2.77, above the FactSet consensus of $2.47. Sales grew 10.7% to $4.26 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $4.25 billion, as tools and storage sales increased...
STOCKS
Green Car Reports

Cell-to-pack tech from battery maker CATL could be used in EVs from Hyundai, Kia, Genesis

Chinese battery supplier CATL and Hyundai Mobis on Wednesday announced a partnership and license agreement for CATL's cell-to-pack technology. Cell-to-pack refers to the direct integration of cells into a battery pack, without the modules used in most current pack designs. The deal will allow for use of this tech in electric cars and other products for global markets, the two companies said in a joint press release.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Overstock CEO on Q3 Earnings Beat, Weathering Supply Chain Constraints

Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to talk about the company's Q3 earnings beat. While supply chain issues have plagued businesses across industries, Johnson noted that the company largely avoided constraints by not pressuring suppliers to fill Overstock's own distribution centers, encouraging them to use their own. "We have a higher in-stock percentage today than we did a year ago. Not quite as high as we did pre-pandemic but better than it was last year at this time," he said.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NBC News

Global chip shortage continues to wreak havoc for automakers

The global chip shortage is continuing to wreak havoc on the automotive sector, with several of the world’s biggest carmakers blaming the crisis for disappointing financial results this week. Volkswagen and Stellantis said Thursday that the ongoing semiconductor shortage remains a major problem for them. “It was a challenging quarter,”...
BUSINESS
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

