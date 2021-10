Barring a miraculous turnaround, this is another season where the New York Giants will have a high pick in the NFL Draft. That pick, depending on how badly the rest of the season goes, could even be one of the very top ones. It seems like the front office has acknowledged that possibility, as the Giants were one of the teams to send a scout to check out potential number one pick Kayvon Thibodeaux.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO