CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Wendy's Just Made A Huge Change To Their French Fries--And Customers Are So Mad

By Justine Schwartz
shefinds
shefinds
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cVzNh_0cWyBzVN00
Shutterstock

Did Wendy’s just ruin their bestselling menu item, french fries!? That’s what customers who are flooding Reddit, Twitter and other social media platforms are saying. In case you missed it, the restaurant re-launched this popular menu staple at the end of the summer, and now patrons of the food chain are coming out with all kinds of complaints about the new taste and texture of the classic side. According to the online reactions we’ve seen so far, people have a *very* strong dislike for the new “takeout-friendly” fries. Yikes!

New Delivery-Friendly Fries

The Ohio-based chain introduced a new French fry recipe in August that was meant to be more takeout-friendly in the pandemic era. As customers have stopped dining-in amid Covid, and are receiving their orders increasingly by takeout or delivery, Wendy’s like other U.S. food chains have had to evolve its menu accordingly.

The goal of the re-launch was to create a crispier, longer-lasting fry that would hold up in the car ride from the restaurant to the customer–whether that be in the customer’s car or a delivery driver. A “senior specialist of culinary” for the company named Emily Kessler said at the time,” We had to make sure that our fries stood up to the delivery experience, so they have the same fry texture and crispiness.” Which totally makes sense.

The company even put their money where their mouth was, offering to replace customer’s orders if the fries aren’t as hot and crispy as promised, and launching an ad campaign targeted at competitor McDonald’s “cold and soggy” frites. “They’re even preferred 2-to-1 over McDonald’s,” the voice over claims in the ad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EzUC9_0cWyBzVN00

Well, we're not sure how they conducted their polling, because the Wendy's community on Reddit and Twitter had some very un-nice things to say about the new formula. First, the criticisms were benign enough; some called the new fries a copycat of Burger King's. "I've had enough Burger King fries to know that these Wendy's fries are in fact Burger King fries," one user Tweeted on September 20th. Then things quickly went downhill from there. "The new Wendy's fries are horrible," another agreed this week. A Reddit thread titled, "The new fries are complete garbage," has been upvoted 86% of the time. "Who else thinks Wendys "new" fries are gross and taste like Burger King?" bemoaned a Twitter user.

Even the food bloggers were disappointed. The Takeout author Dennis Lee wrote, "Unfortunately, just because a fry is crisp doesn't mean it's good. A crisp cold fry is almost as disappointing as a completely cold soggy one, and mine were cold." Oh, the horror!

"They have like a bleach, chemically taste now," a Reddit user railed. "Not too mention the icky starchiness you get in your mouth after eating. I’ve totally stopped going." Yikes--soggy or damp french fries are starting to sound pretty good right now, aren't they?

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Krispy Kreme Is Changing Its Name

Henceforth Krispy Kreme shall be known as Krispy Skreme...well, until Halloween, that is. Monday afternoon, the iconic doughnut chain announced a temporary change in its name as part of its overarching Halloween promotion. Along with special Krispy Kreme boxes and other associated marketing collateral, the chain is introducing four all-new doughnuts and some new promotions all in celebration of spooky season.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

11 Secrets Arby's Doesn't Want You to Know

If you enjoy big beef sandwiches and tasty fried sides, you're probably a fan of the fast-food chain Arby's. And, as most people who love going out to eat, you might know that many restaurants have secret menu items, menu hacks, items to avoid, and even a best time to order. And the same can be said about beloved fast-food chains.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

Taco Bell Fans Are Mourning the Sudden End of This Beloved Item

Don't blink! The world is changing quickly, and fast food chains are among the institutions that are driving that trend the hardest. Why, Taco Bell had just come out with one of their most-hyped menu offerings of all time, and already customers are finding it's too late to get their hands on it. Did Taco Bell just discontinue one of its biggest successes? A few apparent insiders are sounding off.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

Locations of This Collapsing Burger Chain Are Changing Their Names and Going Rogue

When a fast-food franchise fails, it rarely happens because the business is set up more like a pyramid scheme than an actual scaleable brand. But according to restaurant industry insiders as well as its franchisees, that was the case with BurgerIM. Now, you may end up eating at a local burger joint without even knowing it is actually a rebranded BurgerIM location, as operators are taking their restaurants out of the chain's system and trying their luck as independents or as parts of other burger franchises.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Fries#Fry#Food Chain#Food Drink#New Delivery Friendly#Mcdonald
Mashed

Almost 23% Of People Said This Steakhouse Has The Worst Steak

If you're splurging on steak, you obviously want a deliciously juicy, buttery cut of meat. After all, no one wants to feel like they've paid a high price for a meal that wasn't up to standards. While there are many different steakhouses to choose from across the United States, they are far from equal quality. That's why Mashed asked readers which steakhouse they feel has the worst steak.
RESTAURANTS
Indy100

McDonald’s worker reveals three secrets about drive-thrus

A McDonald’s worker has shared three little-known facts about the fast food chain in a viral TikTok.New Zealand McDonald’s worker @charlton.a’s video will make you think again before saying anything private in your car while you’re waiting for your food at a drive-thru. The TikToker revealed that, when you’re in the drive-thru, the workers can apparently “hear everything”, even when their microphones are off. @charlton.a #mcdonalds #nz #fyp ♬ original sound - Xb up He also said that their cameras take a “mugshot” of you so they know which order is yours. You can also...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
EatThis

Two Creepy McDonald's Secrets We Just Learned From a Drive-Thru Employee

Even if you often roll through the McDonald's drive-thru, you're likely not aware of just how closely the chain is keeping an eye (and ear) on you while you're there. According to a recent viral TikTok post by a McDonald's employee in New Zealand, the drive-thru employees are getting a pretty clear audio broadcast from your car while you're waiting in line for your food. In a since-deleted video that was viewed over 320,000 times before disappearing, user @charlton.a claimed that McDonald's workers can "hear everything" you and your fellow passengers are saying in your car, even when their microphones are off.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Steakhouse Has The Best Steak According To 24% Of People

Depending on where you live, you may have plenty of options for dining out, from upscale eateries to fast food joints. While there's something — or rather, somewhere – for almost every taste and occasion, when you're craving a hearty meat and potatoes meal, there's one restaurant that never disappoints: a steakhouse. You can opt for a more casual spot, like Outback or Texas Roadhouse, or splurge on something a little fancier, like Ruth's Chris or The Capital Grille. No matter where you go, you'll have your choice of cut, temperature and sides, from creamy mashed potatoes to crispy green beans.
RESTAURANTS
Best Life

Chick-fil-A Customers Are Outraged That the Fast-Food Chain Is Doing This

From its signature "my pleasure" mantra to helping push a customer's car to the gas station, Chick-fil-A and its employees have a reputation for going above and beyond for customers. In fact, this fast food chain was recently voted best in customer satisfaction for the third year in a row in a 2021 Newsweek survey. But despite its success with fast food consumers over the years, Chick-fil-A has recently come under fire for a decision that has upset even its most loyal devotees. Read on find out what has Chick-fil-A customers so riled up that they've filed a lawsuit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Need Another Reason To Hate Candy Corn? It’s Made With Bugs…

Candy corn is the most debated Halloween candy of all time. You either like it or you HATE it. However, even if you do like it, you might not after reading this. Every year, people on social media debate on whether or not candy corn is gross or not. It's one of those debates where there is no in-between. You either like it or you don't. It seems like the majority of people don't like candy corn. However, if everyone hates them so much, why are they still a popular candy during this time of year? I'll admit, I am one of those who actually do like candy corn...but I just found something out about candy corn that might make me think twice about eating it.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

McDonald's New Happy Meal Might Be The Most Shocking Change They've Ever Made, Like Ever

McDonald’s just gave notice to its customers that its Happy Meals will look a little different soon. No, the Illinois-based fast food chain announced won’t be taking away the french fries (phew), but they *are* taking away the plastic toys. While the 80s kid in us is sad to see the dolls and cars we collected in our youths disappearing from the McDonald’s experience altogether, we are lovin’ the company’s sustainability efforts.
ADVOCACY
Thrillist

You Can Get $1 Fries at McDonald's Until 2022

Although the cult classic McRib sandwich is creating quite the buzz at the moment, the sandwich isn't the only thing to get excited about at McDonald's. The fast food chain is currently offering patrons the chance to get a large order of fries for $1 every week through the end of 2021.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Popular Burger King Menu Item Is Making A Triumphant Return

Burger King has had some hits over the years that just couldn't keep up with the times. According to So Yummy, Satisfries, Western Whoppers, and Fiery Chicken Fries all found fans across the U.S., but eventually got phased out. Patrons begged the fast food chain to bring back Chicken Fries, and Burger King brought back the original flavor of the product. When the restaurant launched The Double Quarter Pounder King as a jab at McDonald's back in 2018, diners couldn't get enough of the sandwich which featured a half-pound of meat, American cheese, ketchup, pickles, onions, and a sesame seed bun, per Daily Mail.
RESTAURANTS
Food Beast

Red Lobster Makes 'Ultimate Endless Shrimp' Available Every Day for a Limited Time

Red Lobster's 'Ultimate Endless Shrimp' is an event. Not even just for shrimp lovers, this occasion was momentous every time the promotion popped up. Endless shrimp wasn't just a catchy name for the activation. No, friends, when Red Lobster made it so, it's made sure that folks really do get as much shrimp as they can handle. The only catch with 'Ultimate Endless Shrimp' was that it was only on Mondays during the duration of the promotion.
FOOD & DRINKS
MarketRealist

Why Is Cream Cheese Flying Off the Shelves in the U.S.?

It's a common sight to encounter empty shelves in grocery stores these days. The U.S. is facing a shortage of many food items. While there isn't a widespread food shortage across the U.S., certain areas are experiencing a strain. Some items like turkeys, pet food, Lunchables, juice boxes, bottled water, and cream cheese have been impacted by the shortage. Why is there a cream cheese shortage in the U.S.?
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
117K+
Followers
1K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy