CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

“It’s My Body and My Business”: In Search of General Agreement

lareviewofbooks.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you hear someone say: “I have the right to decide what happens to my body,” where do you place them on the political spectrum? What they say next can come from radically different political positions. For example, “I decide what happens to my body and I have decided not to...

lareviewofbooks.org

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
CNN

The myths about slavery that still hold America captive

(CNN) — At first, Clint Smith had trouble making out the objects beside a white picket fence in the distance. Then he drew closer; what he saw made him shudder. Planted in a garden bed in front of the fence were the heads of 55 Black men impaled on metal rods, their eyes shut and jaws clenched in anguish.
SOCIETY
Michigan Capitol Confidential

'All White People Are Invested In And Collude With Racism,' Says Author of MEA Book Club Selection

The Michigan Education Association’s Center for Leadership & Learning Book Studies currently lists three book recommendations for participants to choose from: “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo, “How to Be an Anti-Racist” by Ibram X. Kendi, and “Safe is Not Enough – Better Schools for LGBTQ Students” by Michael Sadowski. “White...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Polarization#Gay Marriage#Covid
Magnolia State Live

Will Patricia Brown die in a Mississippi prison for possessing less than 2 grams of cocaine? Supreme Court will decide.

Unless something changes, Patricia Brown will spend the rest of her life inside a Mississippi prison, all because of a $20 rock of cocaine. “I have a death sentence for a simple possession charge,” said Brown in a phone interview. “Life without parole, people don’t realize life without parole is a death sentence. It’s death by mother nature.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Daily Mail

US Army launches investigation after three service personnel 'who went to get their flu shot' were accidentally given dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine instead

US Army bosses are investigating after three service personnel went to get a flu shot on base - only to be given a dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine instead. Army officials confirmed the accidental doses were administered at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington earlier this month, to three unidentified people.
MILITARY
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Running a Jail, Not a Hotel’: Judge Has Had It With Capitol Rioters Alleging Mistreatment

Capitol riot defendants have been complaining about the conditions in the Washington, D.C., jail where they’re being held. One judge isn’t having it. “They’re running a jail, not a hotel,” Judge Emmitt Sullivan said in a hearing on Wednesday. “Some people want hotel services.” Some judges have been noting that they’re working with the D.C. jail to improve conditions, according to CNN, but Sullivan alleged many of the claims should be directed toward the jail, not brought up in court. One such case is that of Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who is claiming mistreatment. The Department of Justice...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KXL

Federal Judge Denies Vaccine Mandate Lawsuit

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – A federal judge in Eastern Washington on Monday denied a bid by firefighters, state troopers and others to halt Washington’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state workers and emergency responders. A group of workers is suing Gov. Jay Inslee, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer, Washington State Patrol...
SPOKANE, WA
abovethelaw.com

Cancel Culture Is Real. And It’s White.

And before you say I’m overreacting, the school threatened disciplinary action for even having a flyer of the school protest. This is not just bad administrating or crappy pedagogy, this is facially unconstitutional under Tinker v. Des Moines (or whatever remains of it at least). And it’s made even wilder after consideration that only the Black students were reprimanded for planning to use their First Amendment right — the White and Latino students who helped the Black kids plan the protest faced no consequences at all. I don’t know if this arises to a due process claim in addition to a First Amendment one, but something is clearly rotten in the state of Georgia. Contrast this with the recent Yale debacle where subsets of right-leaning media were up in arms over membership in FedSoc being conflated with racism. There was clear fallout at a private institution. Surely, this public school’s actions fall within the reach of the First Amendment.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy