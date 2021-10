Track your baby’s routine with the Talli Baby event logger. With just the touch of a button, you can program your little one’s habits such as bottle feedings, solid food feedings, wet diapers, sleep, nursing, pumping, and more. It then uses Wi-Fi to send this data to the Talli app where you can view everything in real time. You can then share this information with your doctor or caregivers. Alternatively, use this event logger to keep track of your baby’s progress to notice any unwonted changes. Mount the Talli Baby to your nursery wall or keep it handy on the changing table. Designed for quick and easy use, it’s simple for everyone to use and even has Alexa compatibility.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO