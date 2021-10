A reenactment of a famed scene from the first episode of the hit Netflix TV series “Squid Game” has earned a Russian fan praise from one of the show’s stars. The creator of the reenactment, who gave his name as Feo, is from the northeastern Russian region of Yakutia. He shared this reenactment clip of the scene in which contestants participating in the first game have to get past a giant doll without moving when she turns around. If they fail, they are killed. (For the uninitiated, the “Squid Game” is about “hundreds of cash-strapped players who accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes,” the Netflix series description says.)

