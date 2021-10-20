CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Wayne's Words: Tribe seeking self improvement with No. 7-ranked Texas High looming

By Jay Neal sports@jacksonvilleprogress.com
Jacksonville Daily Progress
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 8 days ago
Xavier Kendrick (13) is pictured bring down a Nacogdoches Dragon during last week's game. The Tribe will travel to Texarkana for a 7:30 p.m. date against undefeated Texas High on Friday. Progress photo by Jay Neal

The Progress sat down with Jacksonville head football coach Wayne Coleman earlier this week to get his thoughts on this week's game (7:30 p.m., Fri. at Texarkana-Texas High).

JP-It seemed like the Indians were two or three plays away from an entirely different outcome last week against Nacogdoches?

WC-”It was definitely one of those games where the ball didn't bounce our way. If we could have just been able to take back one, just one, of our three turnovers, I thinks things could have been much different.”

JP-We had some guys sidelined or hobbled by injuries last week. Will any of those kids be returning this week?

WC-”(Running back) JT (Johnson) is still limping around, so he is doubtful. Mallard, another one of running backs, is playing at about 90 percent. I am not anticipating getting anyone back for this week's game. Hopefully we can get everyone back for the Whitehouse game next week.”

JP-Aside from the fact that the opposing defenses have been getting better, what has caused the decline in the Indians' offensive production in the past couple of weeks?

WC-”The injuries and illnesses have affected things because not do you not have those kids available, but their replacements are usually having to play out of position. It doesn't make for an ideal situation. Each week, we get a little bit closer to getting everyone back.”

JP-Texas High comes into the game undefeated and ranked No. 7 in the state. What are you telling your kids going into this game?

WC-”At this point, it is all about ourselves. We have to be able to do the little things that are needed to get back in this thing. We can't worry about how big or how fast or how many Division I offers one of their guys have. We have to focus on the things that will make us a better football team.”

JP-Texas High seems to be a complete football team, with few weaknesses. Do you agree?

WC-”They are a good all-around football team on both sides of the ball. Texas High is also one of the deepest high school football teams that you will find. If they have a man to do down, the guy that takes his place is just as good. They have an excellent quarterback and running back that are hard to defend. Any team that can shutout Pine Tree (38-0) is a good football team.”

