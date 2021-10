The Litecast boys are back from a personal bye week as Matt, Austin, and Dylan start with a breakdown of Iowa State’s convincing win over Kansas State in Manhattan. Austin went to the game and recaps his trip. We all have opinions on the offensive star with a number of worthy options. After a confidence check on the offense and defense we look ahead to the homecoming game with undefeated #8 Oklahoma State in town. After all that, the guys recap everything from the last weekend of college football from the upset in Iowa City, the calamity in Austin, and a surprise coaching move at LSU.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO