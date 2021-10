WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — A new study shows rural home sales in Pennsylvania increased during the pandemic. According to the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, COVID-19 and its impact are the driving forces. The study says the biggest impact was seen on the eastern side of the state, but western Pennsylvania did see some changes when it comes to people moving to rural areas. According to the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, the actual number of property transfers based on sales went down roughly 2 percent. However, if you break that down and compare rural to urban, there is a decline of about 6 percent....

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO