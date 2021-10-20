CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simulations herald rethink for all-inorganic perovskite solar cells

Physics World
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolar power has a major role to play in cutting carbon emissions, but producing photovoltaic cells from silicon – the long-time market leader – is an energy-intensive process. Cells made from perovskites offer a promising alternative, and recent advances have pushed their efficiencies beyond 25.5%, just shy of silicon’s record. Now,...

physicsworld.com

