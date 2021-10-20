CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

By Craig See, Broker 304-813-1092
Hampshire Review
 8 days ago

PURGITSVILLE - 3 BRs, 2 BAs, 10.18...

www.hampshirereview.com

Hampshire Review

West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Beautiful Country Rancher, 3BR/2BA w/full basement for you to finish as you desire (plumbed for bathroom). Nice front porch w/beautiful mountain views. Nearby deeded river access to fish, swim, tube or canoe/kayak. Close to all the conveniences Capon Bridge has to offer. Sold As-Is. .40 AC. $259,900. WVHS2000682. Keenan Shanholtz,...
CAPON BRIDGE, WV
Cape May County Herald

Featured Property: Coastline Realty

Remodeled in 2006, this six-bedroom, three-bathroom, two-story single-family home is a half-mile walk to the beach and less than a mile from the center of town. With approximately 3,156 square feet of living space, options are endless, and there is room for everyone!. As you walk up to the home,...
CAPE MAY, NJ
Tullahoma News

Klouser joins Harton Realty team

Harton Realty Company is pleased to announce the addition of Kim Klouser to the Harton Realty Company team as an Affiliate Broker. She may be a new real estate agent, but her passion for this career is not new. For the past several decades Kim has been buying, renovating, building and selling homes with her family and along the way she gained an understanding of the world of real estate. Professionally, Kim worked as a secondary educator, teaching social studies, careers, coordinating internships and mentoring other educators.
TULLAHOMA, TN
penbaypilot.com

Newcastle Realty - Broker of the Week!

Carmen Reed is a people person, and enjoys helping clients navigate the process of buying and selling their home. Previously a director of the Chamber of Commerce, she has always loved being involved in community and sharing her passion for Midcoast Maine. A native of Wiscasset, Carmen currently resides in Nobleboro, with her husband Michael Prentice, and their three sons. Together, they own and manage Bayside Plumbing and Heating.
NEWCASTLE, ME
#Pioneer Ridge Realty
thexunewswire.com

Sparrow Ridge

Sparrow Ridge is a senior community, serving those 55+. This tobacco-free community offers a controlled access building, business center, fitness center, community garden, and more. Each of our 1 and 2-bedroom apartments include washer/dryer hookups, ceiling fans, and energy efficient appliances including refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. We are conveniently located 4 minutes from Biggby Coffee, Hebron Grille, 8 minutes from Kroger Marketplace, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, 20 minutes from Florence Mall. We are a convenient community from Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
heraldstandard.com

WIND RIDGE

WIND RIDGE - Work shop only structure on property. Approximately 15X25. Has two man-doors and a garage door. Heated, water and electricity. Would make an excellent metal/woodworking shop. There is plenty of room for expansion of the building, or anywhere on the property. $24,900. 724-425-7300.
WIND RIDGE, PA
whiterocklakeweekly.com

Elle Realty finds perfect location

The Greater East Dallas Chamber of Commerce helped celebrate the launch of the new Elle Realty location this past Friday, Oct. 15. Friends, family and clients came to help cut the ribbon to the new offices, which are located at 1350 N. Buckner Blvd. near Casa Linda Plaza. The crowd toured the new East Dallas location, met the team and heard about the new leadership vision. The group of real estate professionals specialize in the areas around White Rock Lake, Dallas — Lake Highlands, Lakewood, Old Lake Highlands, Casa Linda, Casa View, Munger Place, Junius Heights, Emerald Isle, Little Forest Hills, Forest Hills and Hollywood Heights. “We look forward to growing and supporting both our clients and community!” agent Tolar Donnell said. — Nancy Black.
DALLAS, TX
Law.com

Realty Law Digest

This case involved a boundary dispute between owners of two parcels of land. The plaintiffs and the defendant own abutting property. The defendant’s property is located directly behind the plaintiffs’ property. There are two-family homes on both properties. The defendant lives on his property. The plaintiffs’ rent out their property.
LAW
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
San Diego Business Journal

Realty Income Expanding in Europe

A Carmel Valley real estate investment firm has closed on $214.6 million sale and leaseback deals with a grocery store chain covering 10 properties in Spain. The transactions were between Realty Income Corp. (NYSE O) and Carrefour with its real estate subsidiary, Carrefour Property, and is among $4.5 billion in real estate investments Realty Income expects to make in 2021, said Sumit Roy, president and CEO of Realty Income.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Austonia

Austin-based ICON building world's largest 3D home community nearby

One hundred 3D printed homes are coming to the Austin area next year, making it the largest 3D community in the world to date. Pioneering large-scale 3D printing, ICON, the Austin-based company behind the first 3D printed homes in Austin , is taking its efforts toward alleviating the housing crisis to the next level. In a partnership with Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, the company will break ground on the first of the 100 homes in 2022. The exact location has not been disclosed.
AUSTIN, TX
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

813 Taylor NE

Walk to Brookland Metro, Turkey Thicket Aquatic & Recreation Center and more from this beautiful home featuring a Fantastic remodel of this 3 bed 1.5 bath row house with off-street parking! The main level boasts a fully remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops, appliances, flooring, and a tiled backsplash. The main level also welcomes you with fully refinished original hardwood floors and ample space in the living room and dining room. Upstairs you will find an updated full bath and 3 generous sized bedrooms, including a nicely appointed and large main bedroom with large closets. The lower level features an industrial look with a fully open floor plan concept, recessed lighting, half bath, and walkout access. The long rear yard encompasses green space and two-car parking. Enjoy the outdoors on the oversized front and rear porch with room for seating arrangements. The brand new HVAC, ductwork, and hot water heater will bring years of worry-free service to keep you comfortable in your new home! OPEN HOUSE is scheduled for Saturday 10/23 from 12-3pm and Sunday 10/24 from 12-3pm.
REAL ESTATE
Citizen Tribune

813 Chicken Hollow Rd, Newport, TN 37821

Custom Built Log home on 11.5 acres, the wood detail in this home is amazing, as you enter the great room you can not help but think about what a beautiful home this would be to be to entertain your family and friends in. Main level you will enter into open Great room with large fireplace, vaulted ceilings with over sized dormers give great lighting, The kitchen has hickory cabinets with marble counter tops , stainless appliances , gas stove with electric convection oven, Main level holds Master bedroom and large master bath with a new tiled walkin shower w/rimless glass door and a walk in closet. The gorgeous stairs leading upstairs to loft used as a office or family room with mountain views, large 2nd bath and 2nd and 3rd bedrooms, children will love the loft bed in 3rd bedroom! Home sets on a full basement with a drive in garage, covered porch surrounds entire home, two car detached garage. Home and Garage have all been recently restained . Beautiful backyard to enjoy firepit and landscaped country setting! This property also has a 4000 sq. ft top of the line garage with 5 bays (one was used as a paint booth)and a finished office and bathroom, all heated and cooled. Acreage is rolling pasture ,Home & acreage offers great mountain views ! Home has covered porch completely around it . Owners have spared no expense and it is easy to see! * bedrooms have carpet it was put down in 2020.
NEWPORT, TN
mcleancountytimes.com

304 E. Franklin St., Downs acquired by Heather and Scott Hozie

On Oct. 15, Rebecca Sheppelman sold their home at 304 E. Franklin St., Downs to Heather and Scott Hozie for $197,500. The amount paid for property taxes on this property in 2020 was $5,312, 2.69% of the sale price of the home. This home last sold for $157,000 on June...
DOWNS, IL

