Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

The Greater East Dallas Chamber of Commerce helped celebrate the launch of the new Elle Realty location this past Friday, Oct. 15. Friends, family and clients came to help cut the ribbon to the new offices, which are located at 1350 N. Buckner Blvd. near Casa Linda Plaza. The crowd toured the new East Dallas location, met the team and heard about the new leadership vision. The group of real estate professionals specialize in the areas around White Rock Lake, Dallas — Lake Highlands, Lakewood, Old Lake Highlands, Casa Linda, Casa View, Munger Place, Junius Heights, Emerald Isle, Little Forest Hills, Forest Hills and Hollywood Heights. “We look forward to growing and supporting both our clients and community!” agent Tolar Donnell said. — Nancy Black.
