Strong fundamentals in the multifamily industry are shoring up recovery nationwide, and although Pittsburgh’s rebound is gaining ground, the metro’s pace is lagging the U.S. rate. As of August, Pittsburgh rents edged up 0.3 percent, to $1,211, on a trailing three-month basis, well below the $1,539 U.S. average. The metro’s single-family rental sector is also showing strength, with rates up 7.8 percent year-over-year, not far behind the 10.3 percent national figure.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO