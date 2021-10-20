CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

By Craig See, Broker 304-813-1092
Hampshire Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROMNEY - Large ranch-style home, 3 big bedrooms, ample closet space, 2 full bathrooms,...

Hampshire Review

West Virginia Land and Home Realty

3 Wooded AC. at cul-de-sac for privacy. Bring your camper or build. Community has private river lot on the South Branch of the Potomac & multiple public accesses. Only 3 miles from White Horse Mtn. Wildlife Management area 1,800 AC. of public hunting. Fish, swim, canoe, kayak or tube. 3.01 AC. $18,500. WVHS2000704.
REAL ESTATE
Cape May County Herald

Featured Property: Coastline Realty

Remodeled in 2006, this six-bedroom, three-bathroom, two-story single-family home is a half-mile walk to the beach and less than a mile from the center of town. With approximately 3,156 square feet of living space, options are endless, and there is room for everyone!. As you walk up to the home,...
CAPE MAY, NJ
813 Taylor NE

Walk to Brookland Metro, Turkey Thicket Aquatic & Recreation Center and more from this beautiful home featuring a Fantastic remodel of this 3 bed 1.5 bath row house with off-street parking! The main level boasts a fully remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops, appliances, flooring, and a tiled backsplash. The main level also welcomes you with fully refinished original hardwood floors and ample space in the living room and dining room. Upstairs you will find an updated full bath and 3 generous sized bedrooms, including a nicely appointed and large main bedroom with large closets. The lower level features an industrial look with a fully open floor plan concept, recessed lighting, half bath, and walkout access. The long rear yard encompasses green space and two-car parking. Enjoy the outdoors on the oversized front and rear porch with room for seating arrangements. The brand new HVAC, ductwork, and hot water heater will bring years of worry-free service to keep you comfortable in your new home! OPEN HOUSE is scheduled for Saturday 10/23 from 12-3pm and Sunday 10/24 from 12-3pm.
REAL ESTATE
Sparrow Ridge

Sparrow Ridge is a senior community, serving those 55+. This tobacco-free community offers a controlled access building, business center, fitness center, community garden, and more. Each of our 1 and 2-bedroom apartments include washer/dryer hookups, ceiling fans, and energy efficient appliances including refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. We are conveniently located 4 minutes from Biggby Coffee, Hebron Grille, 8 minutes from Kroger Marketplace, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, 20 minutes from Florence Mall. We are a convenient community from Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
#Pioneer Ridge Realty
Grand Rapids Herald-Review

Stephens joins Edge of the Wilderness Realty

Edge of the Wilderness Realty welcomed Reese Stephens to join their Grand Rapids office this summer. Reese was born and raised in Grand Rapids, and her local knowledge and community involvement are a huge asset to the company. Top-rated in customer service, Reese has a warm demeanor and a go-getter...
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
Citizen Tribune

813 Chicken Hollow Rd, Newport, TN 37821

Custom Built Log home on 11.5 acres, the wood detail in this home is amazing, as you enter the great room you can not help but think about what a beautiful home this would be to be to entertain your family and friends in. Main level you will enter into open Great room with large fireplace, vaulted ceilings with over sized dormers give great lighting, The kitchen has hickory cabinets with marble counter tops , stainless appliances , gas stove with electric convection oven, Main level holds Master bedroom and large master bath with a new tiled walkin shower w/rimless glass door and a walk in closet. The gorgeous stairs leading upstairs to loft used as a office or family room with mountain views, large 2nd bath and 2nd and 3rd bedrooms, children will love the loft bed in 3rd bedroom! Home sets on a full basement with a drive in garage, covered porch surrounds entire home, two car detached garage. Home and Garage have all been recently restained . Beautiful backyard to enjoy firepit and landscaped country setting! This property also has a 4000 sq. ft top of the line garage with 5 bays (one was used as a paint booth)and a finished office and bathroom, all heated and cooled. Acreage is rolling pasture ,Home & acreage offers great mountain views ! Home has covered porch completely around it . Owners have spared no expense and it is easy to see! * bedrooms have carpet it was put down in 2020.
NEWPORT, TN
Tagg joins realty office

Kayla Tagg has joined Red Bird Realty in Dickson as an affiliate broker specializing in residential sales. She is a Nashville native who moved to Charlotte with her husband, Justin, and two children in 2016. She said one big attraction in Dickson County is the strong community and panoramic views.
REAL ESTATE
Newcastle Realty - Broker of the Week!

Fulfilling a longstanding dream, Patti Brown moved to Maine a little over ten years ago. An active member to the Newcastle Realty team, Patti’s love of helping people makes her a great fit with the firm. She is described by those who know her as a people person who is thoughtful and can get a job done with care and studied competence, no matter how complicated the process may be.
NEWCASTLE, ME
Real Estate
Elle Realty finds perfect location

The Greater East Dallas Chamber of Commerce helped celebrate the launch of the new Elle Realty location this past Friday, Oct. 15. Friends, family and clients came to help cut the ribbon to the new offices, which are located at 1350 N. Buckner Blvd. near Casa Linda Plaza. The crowd toured the new East Dallas location, met the team and heard about the new leadership vision. The group of real estate professionals specialize in the areas around White Rock Lake, Dallas — Lake Highlands, Lakewood, Old Lake Highlands, Casa Linda, Casa View, Munger Place, Junius Heights, Emerald Isle, Little Forest Hills, Forest Hills and Hollywood Heights. “We look forward to growing and supporting both our clients and community!” agent Tolar Donnell said. — Nancy Black.
DALLAS, TX
1800 R Street, NW #304

Excellent location. Large 1 bed/1 bath in Dupont Circle w/ Parking Option - Very Large 1 bed 1 bath in Dupont Circle, private and lots of natural light. Bamboo wood floors throughout. large Container Store closet, Huge Bedroom that will fit a king-size bed. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Dogs are warmly welcomed with one time only pet fee of $400 (no size restrictions). Walk a few blocks to Dupont Circle where you will find many shops and restaurants, sights, and the Metro. 850 Square Feet. Garage Parking option for an additional $300 a month.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
304 E. Franklin St., Downs acquired by Heather and Scott Hozie

On Oct. 15, Rebecca Sheppelman sold their home at 304 E. Franklin St., Downs to Heather and Scott Hozie for $197,500. The amount paid for property taxes on this property in 2020 was $5,312, 2.69% of the sale price of the home. This home last sold for $157,000 on June...
DOWNS, IL

