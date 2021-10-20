Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Custom Built Log home on 11.5 acres, the wood detail in this home is amazing, as you enter the great room you can not help but think about what a beautiful home this would be to be to entertain your family and friends in. Main level you will enter into open Great room with large fireplace, vaulted ceilings with over sized dormers give great lighting, The kitchen has hickory cabinets with marble counter tops , stainless appliances , gas stove with electric convection oven, Main level holds Master bedroom and large master bath with a new tiled walkin shower w/rimless glass door and a walk in closet. The gorgeous stairs leading upstairs to loft used as a office or family room with mountain views, large 2nd bath and 2nd and 3rd bedrooms, children will love the loft bed in 3rd bedroom! Home sets on a full basement with a drive in garage, covered porch surrounds entire home, two car detached garage. Home and Garage have all been recently restained . Beautiful backyard to enjoy firepit and landscaped country setting! This property also has a 4000 sq. ft top of the line garage with 5 bays (one was used as a paint booth)and a finished office and bathroom, all heated and cooled. Acreage is rolling pasture ,Home & acreage offers great mountain views ! Home has covered porch completely around it . Owners have spared no expense and it is easy to see! * bedrooms have carpet it was put down in 2020.

NEWPORT, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO