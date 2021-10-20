West Virginia Land and Home Realty

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Keenan Shanholtz
Hampshire Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article20 Pristine wooded AC. w/gated driveway to build site, mountain views, power &...

www.hampshirereview.com

Hampshire Review

Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

PAW PAW - Well-appointed home featuring a modern floor plan with 4 large bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, open kitchen with island and separate dining area. Sizeable living room showcasing a stone fireplace with wood mantle and extra wide arched doorways. The full basement is partially finished. Ample storage to accommodate everything needed for life in the country. $199,000.
PAW PAW, WV
dallassun.com

Texas Realtor Named National "Agent of the Year" by Lake Homes Realty

JO LYNN MILLER NAMED 'AGENT OF THE YEAR' AT NATIONAL REAL ESTATE SUMMIT. BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Lake Homes Realty agent Jo Lynn Miller received the company's 2021 'Splash Award' at the brokerage's annual Lake Homes Realty Agent Summit. Miller sells lake homes and lots on Possum Kingdom Lake in Texas. The Splash Award is given to the company's overall top-performing agent/agent of the year. Miller was honored for her achievements in real estate over the last year and is a resident of Graford, Texas. The Agent Summit took place Oct. 12 to 14 in Birmingham, Alabama, where the company is headquartered.
TEXAS STATE
myq105.com

Geno Escapes To The Mountains of West Virginia

I’m usually a big city guy. Love visting New York City, Boston, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and cities in Europe. In fact, this trip was originally going to be a visit to London and a few other European cities, but when my airline cancelled the flight, I decided to do a total 180. Normally I pick a place to visit and then find a place to stay. This time, I did it the other way around. A random search on AirBnB turned up a cabin in the mountains of West Virginia. It had great reviews and the pictures looked awesome for a fall foliage season visit. I found a flight from Clearwater to a small airport in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and I was off!
TRAVEL
Nashville Business Journal

GBT Realty eyeing remaining River North land, per sources and documents

GBT Realty Corp. is eyeing remaining River North land for a new development, according to a report from Nashville Post. The Brentwood-based company also submitted a clue to the Tennessee Secretary of State office. The public filing announced the creation of GBT River North Equity LLC, a business entity registered to the same address as GBT’s corporate headquarters.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Carolina

West Virginia, a Perfect Autumn Destination

West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby talks about the uncrowded spaces, charming small towns, leaf peeping and other attractions that make WV such a sought-after destination. Sponsored by West Virginia Department of Tourism.
TRAVEL
Hampshire Review

Fall gobbler season resumes

West Virginia’s 2nd half of the fall wild turkey hunting season open here and in most other counties Monday. The 1st fall season, which included all 55 counties, ran Oct. 9-17. “There is still ample time to get out and enjoy the fall woods pursuing this big game bird,” said...
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
Mens Journal

Embark on the Off-Roading Adventure of a Lifetime in West Virginia

This article was produced in partnership with West Virginia Department of Tourism. The wild and rugged landscapes of West Virginia have long served as a playground for ultimate thrill-seekers of every variety. From its rolling hills and rushing rapids to its pristine lakes and rambling forests, it’s no wonder this place is known as “Almost Heaven.” There’s no denying the Mountain State is a dream destination for anyone pursuing a full-throttle getaway—but one of its most epic adventures is also one of its best-kept secrets.
LIFESTYLE
WKRG

Take 5: Benefits of a home inspection with Exit Realty

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A thorough home inspection is an important part of the homebuying process. Sue and Jimmy Lyon of Exit Realty joined WKRG to talk about the pros and cons of home inspection. “There are a lot of good reasons to have a home inspection,” Sue said. You...
MOBILE, AL

