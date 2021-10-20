West Virginia Land and Home Realty

I’m usually a big city guy. Love visting New York City, Boston, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and cities in Europe. In fact, this trip was originally going to be a visit to London and a few other European cities, but when my airline cancelled the flight, I decided to do a total 180. Normally I pick a place to visit and then find a place to stay. This time, I did it the other way around. A random search on AirBnB turned up a cabin in the mountains of West Virginia. It had great reviews and the pictures looked awesome for a fall foliage season visit. I found a flight from Clearwater to a small airport in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and I was off!

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO