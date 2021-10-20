German current govt plans no reliefs for rising energy prices

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s current government will not take steps to ease the burden of rising energy prices as supplies are secured for the time being, the federal spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding it was up to the next government to examine possible measures.

Germany’s gas reserves are at 70.7% of the country’s total capacity, slightly below last week but rising again and the government remains confident there will be no supply shortages, a spokesperson for the economy ministry said on Wednesday.

“It is true storage levels are lower than in previous years, but they were already at similar levels in 2015 and we still went through the following winter well,” German government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said.

Germany is in continuous contact with Russia and Ukraine about long-term gas deliveries, economy ministry spokesperson added.

German gas storage stocks precisely a year ago were 94.4% full, data from European infrastructure group GIE showed.