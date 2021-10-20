UK fines Facebook $69.4 million for failing to supply data

The government has announced that large companies will be obliged by law to share climate-related financial information from next year.Ministers said the UK is the first country in the G20 to make such disclosures mandatory.The rule, which comes into effect on 6 April, will only apply to around 1,300 UK-registered firms, including banks and insurers, as well as private businesses with more than 500 staff and annual turnovers of £500m.Some companies, including Aviva, Tesco and Unilever, already voluntarily provide the information required by the new law.The decision to force others to do the same comes on the recommendation of the...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO