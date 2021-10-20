CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UK fines Facebook $69.4 million for failing to supply data

harrisondaily.com
 9 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Britain's competition watchdog fined Facebook 50.5 million pounds ($69.4 million) on Wednesday for violating rules during the U.K. investigation into the social media...

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
harrisondaily.com

Malaysia plans windfall tax for rich companies in new budget

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's government on Friday proposed record spending for 2022 to bolster post-pandemic economic recovery, with various industrial incentives and cash handouts for …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
ECONOMY
harrisondaily.com

China tightens control over company data with transfer rules

BEIJING (AP) — Companies in China would need government approval to transfer important data abroad under proposed rules announced Friday that would tighten Beijing's control over information and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK to force large firms to disclose climate-related risks

The government has announced that large companies will be obliged by law to share climate-related financial information from next year.Ministers said the UK is the first country in the G20 to make such disclosures mandatory.The rule, which comes into effect on 6 April, will only apply to around 1,300 UK-registered firms, including banks and insurers, as well as private businesses with more than 500 staff and annual turnovers of £500m.Some companies, including Aviva, Tesco and Unilever, already voluntarily provide the information required by the new law.The decision to force others to do the same comes on the recommendation of the...
ENVIRONMENT
harrisondaily.com

Facebook Inc.: A look at other corporate rebranding efforts

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook Inc. announced Thursday that it is changing its name to Meta Platforms Inc., joining a long list of companies that have tried to rebrand themselves over the years. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Ap
Inc.com

The Facebook Rebrand Will Be an Epic Fail

Well, after numerous rumors the change was impending, Facebook has launched a new umbrella company/brand name, "Meta." The change is being positioned as a way to expand the company beyond social media. It would be very strange indeed if Zuck weren't hoping a rebrand might lessen the heat of the company's historically horrible publicity.
INTERNET
harrisondaily.com

France fines British boats as fishing dispute escalates

LONDON (AP) — French authorities fined two British fishing vessels and kept one in port overnight Thursday amid a worsening dispute over fishing licenses that has stoked tensions following the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
WORLD
harrisondaily.com

Skypod firm in UAE tied to investment company flagged abroad

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The small, four-seat pod glides above the sands of a test track in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, a futuristic transit solution promoted by a Belarusian …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
WORLD
harrisondaily.com

Burst of rising prices tests European Central Bank

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — European Central Bank officials are confronting the highest inflation in more than a decade and supply shortages that are holding back the pandemic recovery as they decide …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
techxplore.com

Facebook accuses Ukrainian programmer of selling 178 million users' data, files lawsuit

Facebook is suing a Ukrainian programmer for allegedly scraping and selling publicly accessible information from millions of Facebook users. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in the Northern District of California federal court, accuses freelance programmer Alexander Alexandrovich Solonchenko of using automated means to scrape phone numbers and Facebook user IDs off roughly 178 million accounts in 2018 and 2019.
INTERNET
investing.com

UK's Shell Energy to take on customers of failed supplies GOTO Energy

(Reuters) - Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem said on Thursday it has appointed Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSa)'s power retail business Shell Energy to take on customers Goto Energy Ltd. GOTO Energy Ltd, which supplied some 22,000 domestic customers, ceased trading on Monday, becoming the 12th UK energy firm to fail...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Variety

Facebook Fined $69 Million by U.K. Authority for Breaching Order During Giphy Merger Investigation

Social media giant Facebook has been fined £50.5 million ($69.1 million) for breaching an order imposed by the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) during its ongoing investigation into Facebook’s purchase of Giphy. The previously completed merger of Facebook and Giphy, the largest provider of GIFs and meme sharing services, ran into a potential roadblock from the CMA earlier this year. The CMA provisionally found that the merger would negatively impact competition between social media platforms, something that Facebook disagrees with. “It is standard practice to issue an initial enforcement order (IEO) at the start of an investigation into a completed acquisition....
INTERNET
Silicon Republic

Facebook faces £50.5m fine for breaching UK watchdog order

The UK competition watchdog is fining Facebook for its ‘failure to comply’ with orders during an investigation into the takeover of Giphy. Facebook has been fined £50.5m for breaching an order imposed by the UK’s competition regulator during an investigation into its takeover of GIF creation platform Giphy. Last year,...
TECHNOLOGY
Deadline

Facebook Fined £50m By UK Competition Authority; ‘Salisbury Poisonings’ Producer Launches Bursary; Tallinn Black Nights Unveils Selection – Global Briefs

Facebook Fined £50m By UK Competition Authority Facebook has been fined £50.5m ($69.6m) by the UK’s Competition Markets Authority (CMA) for breaching an order imposed during an investigation into the purchase of Giphy. The penalty should be a warning that no company is above the law, said the CMA, which claimed Facebook had failed to provide full updates about competition compliance relating to the acquisition of the gif platform. Separately, the CMA fined Facebook £500,000 ($688,000) for changing its Chief Compliance Officer on two separate occasions without seeking consent. ‘Salisbury Poisonings’ Producer Launches Bursary Salisbury Poisonings producer Dancing Ledge Productions has launched a...
U.K.
Benzinga

Facebook Fined $69.9M By UK For Flouting Rules On Giphy Acquisition

The U.K.’s Competition Markets Authority (CMA) has fined Facebook, inc. (NASDAQ: FB) $69.6 million for breaching a June 2020 initial enforcement order (IEO) mandated by the agency during its investigation into the social media giant’s purchase of Giphy. What Happened: The CMA announced that the issuance of an IEO was...
TECHNOLOGY
ShareCast

Facebook fined £50m by UK regulator over Giphy deal

CMA says social media firm refused to hand over information. Social media giant Facebook has been fined £50.5m for failing to prove it was complying with the competition regulator during a probe into the firm’s takeover of GIF sharing platform Giphy. $324.05. 15:00 22/10/21. -5.22%. -$17.83. 15,428.27. 15:00 22/10/21. -0.40%
TECHNOLOGY
BBC

Facebook fined a record £50m by UK competition watchdog

Facebook has been fined £50.5m ($70m) by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which accuses it of deliberately breaking rules. The CMA said Facebook had not provided information, ignored many warnings, and committed a "major breach". The firm denies deliberately breaking rules. There are also reports that its parent...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy