CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

No risk leaving key Tottenham players behind for Vitesse Arnhem trip – Nuno

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LCaRQ_0cWy2ROr00

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo does not think it is a risk to leave his big guns at home for the Europa Conference League trip to Vitesse Arnhem.

Nuno has confirmed that none of the outfield players who started last weekend’s 3-2 win at Newcastle will travel to Holland for Thursday night’s game, instead staying in London to train with Sunday’s trip to West Ham in mind.

It is a tactic Nuno has used before for the qualifying game with Pacos de Ferreira, where, although they lost 1-0 on the night, they won the following Premier League game against Wolves.

Nuno says he has weighed up all of his options and thinks this is the best course of action.

Asked if it was a risk, he said: “No. It’s not about that. If someone gets that interpretation, I cannot do anything.

“And when you decide to think about the risk, if you always think about the risk, you cannot decide. Decisions in life, all of them have risk.

“So it’s about trying to analyse and see what is better for us in terms of our process during the week and for the future.

“Next week we are going to have another game midweek. So we have to measure all these things. But what you are trying to say, if you allow me, is not right.

“We respect all the competitions, we respect all the games. And we consider that it’s better for us to start the players that are going to start, leave some players here, work, recover well, so we can be able to compete better on the Sunday, and then we have Wednesday, and over and over again.

“But I repeat myself with the way I started, if you think about risk, you’ll not decide.”

One of those players who will be starting is Steven Bergwijn, who has returned from a six-game injury absence.

The Holland international started the season well and Nuno says he is an important part of his plans.

“Stevie started the season very, very well. Very, very well,” Nuno said. “Unfortunately he got injured in the national team and since then he’s struggled again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JeVeH_0cWy2ROr00
Steven Bergwijn has been out for the last six games (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

“But now he’s getting back, like I said to you before, it’s about getting him fitter, stronger, faster because he’s a very talented player. Very talented player. Unique inside our squad.

“He has things that can really help us. He’s fantastic in one v one, offensive, he’s fast, he gives us speed. We need Stevie. I repeat myself: we need Stevie.”

The winger is in his second full season in England and he admits people are yet to see the best of him.

“I know I have more in house, but I started this season positively and well,” Bergwijn said.

“Last season was difficult for me, but this season started positively and then I got the injury but I kept the confidence from the staff here and you will see the best of me soon.”

Bergwijn, who left PSV Eindhoven in 2020, has an insight into Thursday’s opponents.

He added: “When I played in Holland, Vitesse were always difficult to play, especially at their stadium.

“They like to play football and they always have good players. It’s not going to be an easy game but we are Tottenham so we need to win and I think we have enough quality.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Nuno Espirito Santo confident Tottenham can still qualify

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo says his side can still qualify for the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League after a 1-0 loss to Vitesse Arnhem. Nuno changed his entire starting XI and left all of his big guns at home in order to prepare for Sunday’s Premier League match with West Ham and a second string were undone by Maximilian Wittek’s 78th-minute strike.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Nuno: Steven Bergwijn, CONMEBOL international players to be assessed prior to Newcastle vs. Tottenham

It’s been a long two weeks, but the Premier League is back after the latest international break with a full slate of matches this weekend. Tottenham Hotspur are set to play against Geordie Arabia Newcastle United at St. James’ Park this Sunday, and manager Nuno Espirito Santo sat down in front of the assembled media for his first comments to the press since after Spurs’ 2-1 win over Aston Villa on October 3.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Tottenham#Vitesse Arnhem#Pacos De Ferreira#Wolves
Tribal Football

Tottenham manager Nuno: Ndombele committed to this club

Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo insists Tanguy Ndombele is committed to the club. The Frenchman has been linked with Real Madrid in recent weeks. But after scoring a stunning goal against Newcastle last weekend, Nuno insists the midfielder wants to star for Spurs. "Since Tanguy committed himself to the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tottenham will leave all ELEVEN players who started against Newcastle at home for their Europa Conference League trip to Vitesse Arnhem, as Nuno Espirito Santo keeps his squad fresh for crunch clash with West Ham

Nuno Espirito Santo has taken Spurs’ second string to face Vitesse Arnhem on Thursday night, with all 11 players who started Sunday’s win at Newcastle staying in north London. Hugo Lloris, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal, Eric Dier, Cristian Romero, Sergio Reguilon, Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Lacklustre Tottenham defeated by Vitesse as Nuno Espirito Santo’s selection gamble backfires

Tottenham’s decision to leave their big guns at home saw them lose 1-0 to Vitesse Arnhem in Group G of Europa Conference League.The likes of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Cristiano Romero and Hugo Lloris did not travel to Holland with Sunday’s clash at West Ham in mind and a second string were undone by Maximilian Wittek’s 78th-minute strike.The side Nuno Espirito Santo picked still had nine international players, but they were never really in the game and Bryan Gil’s shot that hit the crossbar early in the second half was their only moment of note.Last time Tottenham played in Holland...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Tottenham are BEATEN by Dutch minnows Vitesse as Maximilian Wittek's second-half volley stuns Nuno Espirito Santo's side as his fringe players fail to impress in Europa Conference League clash

Shortly before boarding his flight to Holland on Wednesday, Nuno Espirito Santo began to bristle. He baulked at the suggestion that the Europa Conference League was a mere afterthought. He rejected the notion that Tottenham now had two teams – one for the bustle of the Premier League, one for these journeys into the backwaters of European football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Nuno Espirito Santo insists his side can still progress from Europa Conference League group stage after Tottenham lost 1-0 to Vitesse as the Spurs boss backs his decision to leave the big guns at home

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo says his side can still qualify for the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League after a 1-0 loss to Vitesse Arnhem. Nuno changed his entire starting XI and left all of his big guns at home in order to prepare for Sunday's Premier League match with West Ham and a second string were undone by Maximilian Wittek's 78th-minute strike.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Tottenham left-back Davies defends Nuno decision against Vitesse

Tottenham defender Ben Davies defended manager Nuno Espirito Santo after a 1-0 defeat to Vitesse in the Netherlands in the Europa League group stages. Spurs are now in serious danger of not qualifying for the knockout rounds, after fielding an entirely different side to the one that beat Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Nuno defends Tottenham selection policy for Europa Conference League

Tottenham Hotspur boss Nuno Espirito Santo does not think it is a risk to leave his big guns at home for the Europa Conference League trip to Vitesse Arnhem.Nuno has confirmed that none of the outfield players who started last weekend’s 3-2 win at Newcastle will travel to Holland for Thursday night’s game, instead staying in London to train with Sunday’s trip to West Ham in mind.It is a tactic Nuno has used before for the qualifying game with Pacos de Ferreira, where, although they lost 1-0 on the night, they won the following Premier League game against Wolves.Nuno says...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo will take a full-strength squad to Burnley for Carabao Cup tie after his decision to leave the big guns at home backfired in shock Vitesse defeat last week

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo will take a full-strength squad to Burnley for the Carabao Cup game on Wednesday. Nuno travelled to Holland for the Europa Conference League game with Vitesse Arnhem last week without any of the players who started the Premier League defeat at West Ham on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Harry Winks' future at Tottenham is in doubt as Nuno Espirito Santo leaves him at home for their Carabao Cup clash with Burnley - after the midfielder spoke out about his manager's selection policy

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks' long-term future is under increasing uncertainty after he was left out of the squad for Wednesday's trip to Burnley. The Spurs academy graduate has not made the trip north for the Carabao Cup clash at Turf Moor to place further doubt on his position within Nuno Espirito Santo's plans.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Nuno delighted with Tottenham 'character' in win over Burnley

Nuno Espirito Santo was pleased with Tottenham's 'character' in the win over Burnley on Wednesday. Spurs clinched a 1-0 victory at Turf Moor to book their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. "We showed character and played a good game," Nuno told reporters. "We had a lot of chances, a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand pinpoints Man United’s biggest problem after ‘embarrassing’ defeat to Liverpool

Rio Ferdinand insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United lack an identity after their “embarrassing” 5-0 defeat to Liverpool.The Red Devils were humbled at Old Trafford on Sunday with the Norwegian now clinging onto his job after almost three years in charge.And speaking on his Five podcast, Ferdinand has opened up on what Solskjaer’s United are missing. “I’ve been there, we got beat 6-1 at home by Man City. But we had an identity to fall back on in a couple of weeks,” Ferdinand said. “This is the problem for this team, they’re struggling to find an identity and who they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

42K+
Followers
98K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy