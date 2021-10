When COVID-19 vaccines first became available, Ric Griffith’s family-owned drugstore was among 250 mom-and-pop pharmacies that helped West Virginia get off to the fastest start of any state in vaccinating its residents. Republican Gov. Jim Justice went on national news shows to declare West Virginia — a place that regularly ranks near the bottom in many health indicators — “the diamond in the rough.”Nine months later, those days are a distant memory. Demand for the vaccine has...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 HOURS AGO