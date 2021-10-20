Ivar’s Soup and Sauce Company Recalls Kettle Classic Clam Chowder with Uncured Bacon Because the Product may Contain Hard Plastic Pieces

When you're stocking up on groceries, sometimes it's a treat to grab something new to try for the home. Unfortunately, in what seems to be an unusual turn of events, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Friday that a casual household purchase appears to have turned deadly for at least two people, including one child. Now, a CDC investigation has discovered that the product—a well-known brand of room spray—is likely to contain a deadly species of bacteria that's typically only found on the other side of the world.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO