Ivar’s Soup and Sauce Company Recalls Kettle Classic Clam Chowder with Uncured Bacon Because the Product may Contain Hard Plastic Pieces
Ivar’s Soup and Sauce Company, Mukilteo, Washington is recalling 14,968 sleeves of refrigerated Kettle Classic Clam Chowder With Uncured Bacon, Costco Item #1270666, packaged in 2-24oz Sleeved Packs, because of the possibility that the product may contain hard, sharp opaque plastic pieces. The Ivar’s Kettle Classic Clam Chowder With...www.themountvernongrapevine.com
Comments / 0