CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Ivar’s Soup and Sauce Company Recalls Kettle Classic Clam Chowder with Uncured Bacon Because the Product may Contain Hard Plastic Pieces

By Roxie Bell
themountvernongrapevine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIvar’s Soup and Sauce Company, Mukilteo, Washington is recalling 14,968 sleeves of refrigerated Kettle Classic Clam Chowder With Uncured Bacon, Costco Item #1270666, packaged in 2-24oz Sleeved Packs, because of the possibility that the product may contain hard, sharp opaque plastic pieces. The Ivar’s Kettle Classic Clam Chowder With...

www.themountvernongrapevine.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

If you have these pork or beef products, there’s a recall so throw them out

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued a recall for 10 tons of Demaiz pork and beef tamales a few days ago. The California company misbranded the products, as the USDA explained in a press release. The tamales contain an allergen the vendor did not list on the package. The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) identified several variations of the pork and beef tamales that contain sesame. This ingredient can cause allergic reactions in some people. As a result, the agency...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
MarketRealist

Why Is Cream Cheese Flying Off the Shelves in the U.S.?

It's a common sight to encounter empty shelves in grocery stores these days. The U.S. is facing a shortage of many food items. While there isn't a widespread food shortage across the U.S., certain areas are experiencing a strain. Some items like turkeys, pet food, Lunchables, juice boxes, bottled water, and cream cheese have been impacted by the shortage. Why is there a cream cheese shortage in the U.S.?
FOOD & DRINKS
SlashGear

More raw onions recalled over salmonella: The brand and bags to avoid

Another raw onion recall has been announced, expanding the number of companies and suppliers alerting their customers to potential Salmonella contamination. The latest advisory comes from Potandon Produce, LLC, which says its Green Giant brand is impacted by the issue. Yellow and white whole onions sold in multiple bag sizes are covered by the recall.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Nebraska State
Best Life

This Popular Condiment Is Being Recalled, FDA Says

Whether you're topping your salad with Sriracha or dunking your fries in ketchup, the right condiment can make or break a meal. However, you may want to think twice before picking up one particular condiment on your next shopping trip. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soups#Plastic Cups#Food Drink#Upc
The Kitchn

Gordon Ramsay Feels the Heat as TikToker Burns His Grilled Cheese Recipe

Gordon Ramsay knows a thing or two about food. From his iconic recipes, such as his signature beef Wellington, to his countless cookbooks and cooking show appearances, Ramsay has built a legacy in the kitchen. But according to TikTok account @dishedit, the Michelin-starred chef could use some more practice in making a grilled cheese sandwich.
RECIPES
EatThis

Walmart Is Recalling This Item After Two Deaths Were Reported

When you're stocking up on groceries, sometimes it's a treat to grab something new to try for the home. Unfortunately, in what seems to be an unusual turn of events, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Friday that a casual household purchase appears to have turned deadly for at least two people, including one child. Now, a CDC investigation has discovered that the product—a well-known brand of room spray—is likely to contain a deadly species of bacteria that's typically only found on the other side of the world.
FOOD SAFETY
FanSided

Red Lobster hits the freezer aisle with a fan favorite item

It’s a fan favorite item and one we dream of when it comes to Red Lobster and guilty eats. And now, it is heading to the freezer aisle. That’s right Guilty Eats fans, Red Lobster is taking their Cheddar Bay Biscuits and bringing it to a freezer near you! Much like those take and bake rolls we love at Thanksgiving, these biscuits are frozen and ready to bake. All you really need is some butter.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WGN News

Walmart recalls room spray that may contain deadly bacteria

CHICAGO — Walmart is recalling an aromatherapy room spray that may contain deadly bacteria. The recall involves 3,900 bottles of the Better Homes and Gardens-branded essential oil infused spray with gemstones. The bacteria could cause melioidosis, a condition that is difficult to diagnose and could be fatal. The Centers for Disease Control has been investigating […]
CHICAGO, IL
BGR.com

If you bought this soup at Costco, there’s an FDA recall so throw it out

While some food recalls are implemented out of an abundance of caution, which is the FDA’s way of saying that they’re erring on the side of safety, other recalls arise out of a very real danger to the public. A recent food recall involving Costco soup falls into the latter category. Earlier this week, the FDA announced the recall of thousands of packages of Ivar’s Kettle Classic Clam Chowder With Uncured Bacon. The soup is sold exclusively at Costco. The recall was issued because there’s a possibility some packages may contain hard and sharpened pieces of plastic. The only silver lining...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

These Four Foods Are Being Recalled Due to Contamination

Whether it's a piece of produce that's gotten a little too soft or a package of meat that's past its expiration date, throwing away food can feel downright wasteful. However, in some situations, doing so is the only way to ensure that what you're eating is safe. Sadly, that's the case with four foods from one company right now, and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is advising anyone who purchased them to toss them immediately.
FOOD SAFETY
PennLive.com

Frozen, raw lamb products recalled because they were imported without re-inspection

A Florida company is recalling frozen, raw lamb shoulder products that were not inspected after being imported into the United States from New Zealand. According to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, AFFCO USA, of Jacksonville, Fla., “is recalling approximately 24,461 pounds of frozen raw lamb shoulder products that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States.”
AGRICULTURE
EatThis

If You Bought This Milk, Don't Drink It, Experts Warn

If you typically buy whole milk and you live in northern Washington, you may want to consider dumping it—immediately. On Oct. 15, Food Safety News reported that a recall was issued for raw, whole milk produced by Williams Valley Family Farm LLC of Clayton, Washington due to E. coli contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
FOXBusiness

Clam chowder sold at Costco stores in 13 states is being recalled

Clam chowder soup sold exclusively in Costco warehouses throughout the midwest is being recalled over fears that it may be contaminated. Washington-based Ivar’s Soup and Sauce Company issued the recall for nearly 15,000 sleeves of its Kettle Classic Clam Chowder With Uncured Bacon due to the "possibility that the product may contain hard, sharp opaque plastic pieces," according to the recall notice posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.
FOOD & DRINKS
Independent Record

Corn chowder: A comfort food classic

The one thing I love about the arrival of cooler weather is the return of comfort food. We tend to lean into richer, heartier dishes to warm our cores and bring back fond memories. And there is no better recipe to inaugurate the cold temperatures than this corn chowder. The...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy