SH Volleyball Beats Tipton

I moved to Columbia Missouri in Aug of 2014. One of the stations in my cluster had just begun to carry The Kansas City Royals games on the radio. I got the feeling that the Royals were the 2nd Missouri team, similar to the Chicago White Sox in Chicago. The Cubs were, and are the more popular team. And I got the feeling it was the same for Royals fans. The St Louis Cardinals are the more popular team. In 2014, the Royals went to the World Series, and in 2015 they made it back and brought home the trophy!

