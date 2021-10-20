CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SH Volleyball Beats Tipton

By Townsquare Sedalia
 8 days ago
Sacred Heart Volleyball traveled to Tipton in their last Kaysinger Conference match-up for the regular season. The JV lost in two sets 15-25, 20-25. This ends their season with an overall record of...

Awesome 92.3

Gremlins Soccer Suffers 2-0 loss at Home

The Sacred Heart Gremlins soccer team lost 2-0 to Fatima Tuesday night at home. The Comets scored both goals in the first half. Sacred Heart hosts Marshall (14-5) Thursday at 5 p.m. Fatima is now 7-14-1. Class 2, District 6 action begins Nov. 1.
SOCCER
Awesome 92.3

New Era to Begin For Lady Roadrunners

The State Fair Community College (SFCC) women’s basketball program is under new leadership for the first time in 11 seasons. The new Head Basketball Coach Nicole Collier believes this year has been a learning experience for everyone. '“The incoming kids are adjusting to the physicality and pace of the game,”...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Awesome 92.3

SFCC Men’s Basketball Season Begins In November

The State Fair Community College (SFCC) Roadrunners will begin their fifth season under the leadership of Head Coach Matt Brown and new Assistant Coach Blake Kingsley. Coach Brown has been pleased for the most part with how practices have gone in the preseason. “Practices have been up and down,” said...
SEDALIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

S-C Boys Soccer Scores Shutout Over Boonville

Smith-Cotton boys soccer scored a shutout win Thursday night against Boonville. That brings the season record to 8-11-1. Several players got to play some positions that were a little different than what they are used to playing. The game ended early with an 8-0 victory. Alex Davilia was in the...
BOONVILLE, MO
Awesome 92.3

Kansas City Royals 1st Round Pick Retires

I moved to Columbia Missouri in Aug of 2014. One of the stations in my cluster had just begun to carry The Kansas City Royals games on the radio. I got the feeling that the Royals were the 2nd Missouri team, similar to the Chicago White Sox in Chicago. The Cubs were, and are the more popular team. And I got the feeling it was the same for Royals fans. The St Louis Cardinals are the more popular team. In 2014, the Royals went to the World Series, and in 2015 they made it back and brought home the trophy!
MLB
Awesome 92.3

S-C Lady Tigers’ Season Ends With Loss to Capital City

Smith-Cotton Tiger varsity volleyball lost to Capital City in the first round of Class 5, District 9 action Thursday night, 18-25 26-28 15-25, at Helias High School. “The girls were down 14-24 in second set and came back and almost won it. They played with heart,” commented head coach Diane Shipley.
HIGH SCHOOL
