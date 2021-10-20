SH Volleyball Beats Tipton
Sacred Heart Volleyball traveled to Tipton in their last Kaysinger Conference match-up for the regular season. The JV lost in two sets 15-25, 20-25. This ends their season with an overall record of...awesome923.com
Sacred Heart Volleyball traveled to Tipton in their last Kaysinger Conference match-up for the regular season. The JV lost in two sets 15-25, 20-25. This ends their season with an overall record of...awesome923.com
Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://awesome923.com
Comments / 0