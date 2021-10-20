CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK PM Johnson encourages all leaders to attend 'critical' climate summit

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 8 days ago

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson encourages all leaders to attend the United Nations climate summit in Scotland next month, his spokesman said on Wednesday when...

wixx.com

101 WIXX

Climate set to dominate G20 summit ahead of U.N. conference

ROME (Reuters) – If high-stakes climate talks are to succeed next month in Glasgow, the initial signs of progress may emerge this weekend when leaders of the world’s 20 biggest economies hold their first face-to-face meeting in two years. Big obstacles lie in the way. The G20 is divided over...
ENVIRONMENT
101.9 KELO-FM

UK PM Johnson: COP26 outcome is in the balance

LONDON (Reuters) – The outcome of the COP26 United Nations climate conference is in the balance, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, describing the summit as both important for the planet and a very difficult negotiation. “COP26 is both unbelievably important for our planet, but also very difficult,...
WORLD
CBS News

World leaders prepare for UN climate summit

Leaders from nearly 200 countries are set to gather in Glasgow, Scotland next week for the United Nations Climate Change conference. Tom Armstrong, who served in the White House Office of Science and Technology under the Obama administration, joins CBSN to discuss what's ahead.
ENVIRONMENT
Birmingham Star

Japan PM plans to attend COP26 summit

Tokyo [Japan], October 24 (ANI): Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio is planning to attend the UN summit on climate change to be held in Britain next month, according to NHK World. The summit would be his first overseas trip after taking office. The COP26 conference is scheduled to take place...
UNITED NATIONS
kfgo.com

Exclusive-Indian PM Modi will attend Glasgow climate conference – minister

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, the country’s environment minister said on Thursday, in a boost for global efforts for steeper emission cuts to fight global warming. India is the world’s third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and...
WORLD
AFP

Putin will not attend COP 26 climate summit: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not go to next month's landmark UN climate summit, the Kremlin said on Wednesday as the UK stressed the importance of national leaders' presence. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that "unfortunately Putin will not fly to Glasgow", while stressing that climate change was "one of our foreign policy's most important priorities".
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Sponsors Criticizes COP26 Claiming the Climate Summit is "Mismanaged"

Companies that contributed millions of pounds to sponsor the Cop26 climate conference have blasted it as "mismanaged" and "very last minute" as the event in Glasgow approaches next month. The sponsors, which include some of the country's largest corporations, have filed formal complaints with the government, blaming "very inexperienced" civil...
ENVIRONMENT
theedgemarkets.com

China's Xi will not attend COP26 in person, UK PM Johnson told — report

LONDON (Oct 15): Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend the COP26 climate summit in person, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been told, The Times newspaper reported. Britain, which hosts the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26, in Glasgow on Oct 31-Nov 12, is...
WORLD
Reuters

Australia PM Morrison says he will attend U.N. climate summit

SYDNEY, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday he would attend the U.N. COP26 climate summit in Glasgow as his conservative government faces global pressure to take further action to cut carbon emissions. Morrison had said he was unsure whether he would travel to the...
JOE BIDEN
The Independent

‘Cop26 is not a photo op’: UK calls on leaders to honour climate promises at Glasgow summit

The world’s most polluting countries must come forward with tougher plans for how they reduce their climate impact by 2030, a UK minister will say on Tuesday.Alok Sharma, president-designate of the Cop26 climate conference taking place in Glasgow in just a few weeks, will also urge countries to protect trees, reduce coal and switch over to electric cars as part of “concrete” efforts to tackle the climate crisis.It comes after a UN analysis found that countries are still far off course for meeting the world’s aspiration of keeping temperatures at 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.The review found that countries’ current...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Obama to attend UN climate summit in Glasgow

Former President Obama will attend the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, next month to highlight the "important progress" made with climate change since the Paris Agreement took effect, while President Biden and his Cabinet officials plan to double down on the administration's commitment to combating climate change. Obama...
POTUS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Japanese PM mulls attending UN climate change meet in Glasgow

Tokyo [Japan] October 14 (ANI): Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told British PM Boris Johnson on Wednesday that he is considering whether to attend the leaders' session of the UN climate change talks in Glasgow in November. This came after both the leaders held a telephonic conversation after Kishida...
ENVIRONMENT
101 WIXX

G20 leaders to commit to keeping 1.5 Celsius goal in reach – draft

ROME (Reuters) – Leaders of the Group of 20 rich countries will recognise this weekend that urgent steps must be taken to keep in reach the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters. “We commit to tackle the existential challenge...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK summons French ambassador over ‘unjustified’ and ‘confrontational’ fish row

Boris Johnson’s Government has condemned “unjustified” French threats and summoned the country’s ambassador in London as the dispute over fishing rights escalated.The row over post-Brexit fishing rights has turned increasingly bitter, with a UK boat detained in a French port and threats of further action by the Paris government.Diplomatic efforts to resolve the row have involved the UK’s ambassador in Paris, Menna Rawlings, and Cabinet minister George Eustice talking to ministers in the French government.We regret the confrontational language that has been consistently used by the French government on this issue, which makes this situation no easier to resolveUK Government...
U.K.
Reuters

China's Xi to attend G20 leader's summit via video link

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s President Xi Jinping will attend the Group of 20 (G20) leaders’ summit in Rome on Oct. 30-31 via video link, according to a notice from China’s foreign ministry on Friday. He will make a speech at the summit, the notice said. Xi has not left China...
CHINA
The Independent

France still holding British fishing boat and risks breaking Brexit trade deal, says UK

The British government has warned France that it risks breaking the Brexit trade deal, as Emmanuel Macron's government continues to detain a UK fishing vessel.French maritime authorities overnight fined one UK vessel and detained another, for allegedly not having the right licence to fish.Responding to the agreement on Thursday morning UK environment secretary George Eustice said France's threats to take further action "do not appear to be compatible with a trading cooperation agreement or wider international law".But Downing Street said there were “no plans” to send in the Navy, while Mr Eustice called for calm.The Environment secretary told the Commons...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK Treasury chief set to hail economic rebound in budget

Britain s Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to paint a relatively rosy picture of the state of the British economy despite the devastating shock by the coronavirus pandemic when he presents his annual budget to Parliament later Wednesday. With government borrowing less than anticipated a few months ago, following a fairly solid recovery from Britain’s deepest recession in around 300 years, Sunak has a bit of wiggle room on the taxes and spending front. In remarks released ahead of his statement, the Chancellor of the Exchequer as he is formally known is set to tell lawmakers that the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Why chancellor can drink in the Commons - but only on Budget day

Unlike several chancellors who went before him, teetotaller Rishi Sunak chose water over alcohol today as he delivered his Budget to MPs in the Commons - but there was a boost for drinkers as he announced plans to slash duty on alcohol, meaning cheaper pints from as early as Wednesday night.But some observers joked that Mr Sunak must have been drunk on something by announcing a cut to air passenger duty ahead of the crucial Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow next week, where Boris Johnson is tasked with getting world leaders to agree on new targets to reduce emissions,...
FOOD & DRINKS

