Massive DJI Action 2 camera leak reveals all

This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today launches a comprehensive cinematography system that heralds the next generation of film production. DJI Ronin 4D combines the all-new full-frame Zenmuse X9 gimbal camera, a 4-axis stabilization system, a LiDAR focusing system, and an unrivalled video transmission and control system in a single unit. Designed and built to the exacting standards of professional filmmakers, DJI Ronin 4D makes high-end productions more efficient, makes spectacular camera moves possible in the most convenient way, and enables creative professionals to tell their stories with an entirely new visual language.
Comments / 0