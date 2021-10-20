Massive DJI Action 2 camera leak reveals all

An Apple iPhone 14 proposed design that challenges the design iteration of the phone’s camera module. Now that the powerful and sleek iPhone 13 series is out there to have, the focus for the tech community shifts to the next smartphone in development by Apple. The iPhone 14 is more than 10 months away from fruition and the speculations about how the device will look are already out in the cloud. The phone might take a detour in terms of design from the flattened sides to the contoured design, similar to the iPhone 7. That’s because Apple tends to adapt the old successful designs for the smartphone – take the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 as examples which adapted the famous iPhone 5 design.

CELL PHONES ・ 19 DAYS AGO