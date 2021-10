By now, there’s a very good chance you have watched the end-credits scene from Venom: Let There Be Carnage, or at least have read/heard about what happens in the game-changing sequence. Well, Tom Hardy knows that fans are fired up by what was shown, and he continues to tease his social media followers with the promise of what he thinks can and will happen in the future… possibly in the ever-developing SpiderVerse of live-action films. That’s Spidey vs. Venom, and something that The Dark Knight Rises star refers to as “Halloween Snacks.” The below photo just landed on Hardy's Instagram page, and then he instantly deleted it, so let the speculation begin!

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO