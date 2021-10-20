Fall 2021 Local Off-Season Deals and Specials

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A criminal complaint filed by a police investigator with a court in Albany has accused former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of committing a misdemeanor sex crime, though there was confusion Thursday over whether the document was submitted in error. The one-page complaint, filed by an...
(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
(CNN) — Members of the New York City Fire Department gathered Thursday to protest the city's looming Covid-19 vaccine mandate as officials brace for possible mass staffing shortages. According to the mandate, members of the fire department, the New York Police Department and other city workers have until 5 p.m....
Human remains found earlier this month in a southern California desert have been confirmed Thursday to be Lauren Cho, a 30-year-old New Jersey woman who went missing in June, the San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department said. Cho disappeared during a cross-country trip to California and was last seen in Yucca...
Oklahoma carried out its first execution in more than six years on Thursday, CBS affiliate KWTV-DT reported. John Marion Grant, 60, died by lethal injection after the Supreme Court reversed a federal appeals court's stay of his execution. In a 5-3 vote, the Supreme Court earlier Thursday ruled the executions...
A White man has been awarded $10 million by a federal jury that sided with his claim he was fired as part of a diversity effort by employer Novant Health. David Duvall, Novant's senior vice president of marketing and communications, was terminated without any notice on July 30, 2018, by the Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based not-for-profit health system, according to his 2019 complaint.
The U.S. economy grew at a 2 percent rate in the third quarter, its slowest gain of the pandemic-era recovery, as supply chain issues and a marked deceleration in consumer spending stunted the expansion, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. Gross domestic product, a sum of all the goods and services...
