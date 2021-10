Those who keep an eye on such things will have noted a few canceled dates on the US tour that desert trio Stöner were doing until last week with Clutch and King Buffalo, owing to someone in Clutch‘s crew coming down with Covid-19. Obviously best wishes for recovery there. The three-piece of Brant Bjork, Nick Oliveri and Ryan Güt are slated to be back out with Clutch this winter on the Maryland stalwarts’ holiday tour — King Buffalo also taking part — and in answer to Stöner‘s having been confirmed for Desertfest Berlin 2022 next May (they’ll be in London as well) the band now have unveiled a full slate of European tour dates, bringing with them Norwegian upstarts Slomosa.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO