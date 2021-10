The Microsoft billionaire’s little girl is all grown up and a married woman now! She tied the knot with equestrian Nayel Nassar on Saturday October 16. Wedding bells are in the air! Jennifer Gates, 25, married her husband Nayel Nassar, 30, on Saturday, October 16 at a ceremony in Salem, New York. Jennifer looked gorgeous in a custom Vera Wang dress as she walked down the aisle by both her dad Bill Gates and mom Melinda, per the Daily Mail, surrounded by her bridesmaids in teal gowns. The couple exchanged vows in front of 300 guests in a Muslim ceremony, the site added, noting that the pair legally married the night prior. Coldplay was also reported to be the evenings’ entertainment at a reception, along with Harry Hudson.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 12 DAYS AGO