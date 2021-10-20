Biofuel Pandemic Relief Funding Yet To Go Out

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder has laid out his administration’s plan for spending $34 million in federal COVID relief funds. The mayor’s proposal for the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funds would allocate more than $11 million for infrastructure improvements, including upgrades to storm sewers to address flooding and drainage problems. The plan also would spend more than $8 million on water system improvements, including efforts to avoid a repeat of this fall’s odor and taste problems… $7 million for increasing broadband access and other economic development programs… $6 million for public safety… and over $1 million to bolster tourism efforts locally.
