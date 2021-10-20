CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Biofuel Pandemic Relief Funding Yet To Go Out

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring his weekly news conference with farm broadcasters on Tuesday, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley accused President Biden of missing in action when it comes to addressing biofuel issues. The Iowa Senator...

New Vaccine Rules To Enter The US Starting On November 8

On November 8, new rules are going into affect for entry into the US by foreign nationals. AFAR mentions that, “the Biden administration has released the full details of its plan, which requires vaccination for all foreign nationals entering the United States, with few exceptions.”. Rather than have varying rules...
CFRA Likes Build Back Better Act Framework, Says It’s Good For Rural America

The White House has released the framework of its Build Back Better Act Budget legislation. The framework says the bill would bolster resilience and natural solutions to climate change through investment in coastal restoration, forest management and conservation. Center for Rural Affairs Senior Policy Associate Kayla Bergman says her group likes the framework which boosts rural development across the country.
Langfelder Offers Plan For Federal COVID Relief Funds

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder has laid out his administration’s plan for spending $34 million in federal COVID relief funds. The mayor’s proposal for the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funds would allocate more than $11 million for infrastructure improvements, including upgrades to storm sewers to address flooding and drainage problems. The plan also would spend more than $8 million on water system improvements, including efforts to avoid a repeat of this fall’s odor and taste problems… $7 million for increasing broadband access and other economic development programs… $6 million for public safety… and over $1 million to bolster tourism efforts locally.
Past NCGA President Says RFS Repeal Bill Is Ridiculous And Wont’ Likely Pass

Legislation has been introduced in both Houses of Congress to repeal the Renewable Fuel Standard. It’s called the Corn Ethanol Mandate Elimination Act. Proponents claim the ethanol mandate in the RFS no longer makes sense when better, lower carbon alternatives exist. Southwest Iowa Corn grower Kevin Ross, past President and Chairman of the National Corn Grower’s Association says that claim is ridiculous as ethanol is the best carbon reduction and lowest cost fuel available.
House Republicans hold roundtable on energy tax hikes under Democrats’ reconciliation plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KGET) — Republican Whip Steve Scalese (LA-01) led a roundtable discussion about the “Heat Your Home” tax, or the methane/natural gas tax and the Clean Electricity Performance plan that Democrats are currently trying to pass in their Reconciliation Bill. The roundtable series was launched by Rep. Kevin McCarthy but Republican leaders are taking […]
RFA Leader Says Ethanol Industry Recovering But Still Needs Promised Aid

Ethanol production in the United States reached its highest level since the COVID 19 lockdowns brought the industry to a basic standstill. The industry’s revival is deftly needed according to Geoff Cooper, President and CEO of the Renewable Fuels Association. He says the ethanol industry is still waiting for emergency...
SDCGA President Pleased U.S. Ag Secretary Meets With Mexican Counterpart

Last week, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack hosted his counterpart from South of the border, Mexico’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development and took him on a tour of an Iowa farm near Ankeny. Vilsack notes that while a looming policy in Mexico may stop genetically modified corn from being planted in Mexico, the country’s policy is not keeping GMO corn grown in the U.S. from being sold to Mexico. South Dakota Corn Grower’s Association President Scott Stahl says that’s encouraging as Mexico’s an important market for U.S. corn.
Farm Groups Push Administration On Supply Chain Disruptions

More than 50 farm groups have submitted comments to the U.S. Department of Transportation addressing the many disruptive factors facing the U.S. supply chain. The comments provide recommendations on how to alleviate these challenges through legislative and regulatory actions. This comes on the heels of the Biden Administration announcement the Port of Los Angeles would run 24-7 operations. South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson says the President should have acted much sooner.
Mass. unemployment rises as state sits on federal pandemic relief funds

The statewide unemployment rate rose from 5% to 5.2% in September, while employers reported adding 11,900 jobs across Massachusetts last month, labor officials announced on Friday. September's unemployment rate was the highest in Massachusetts since the 6.4% reported in April, and it landed more than 3 percentage points below the...
Johnson County gets closer to dividing up pandemic relief funds

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County is ending its public input sessions on how to divide up the American Rescue Plan funds. Their last public input session is on October 27, with the first hour dedicated to presenting information gathered from the previous sessions. Afterward, Donna Brooks with the Johnson County Board of Supervisors says they are left to prioritize how much will go out, and to who.
UNL Extension Ag Economist Says PPP Helpful Getting Needed Cash To Producers

Information from the USDA’s Economic Research Service shows 65 percent of paycheck protection loans to help agriculture during the pandemic went to crop farms with the remainder going to livestock producers. University of Nebraska Lincoln Extension Ag Economist and Farm Policy Specialist Dr. Brad Lubben says the PPP was most helpful in getting cash into the hands of producers.
Electric Cooperatives Avoiding Winter Energy Spike

While there are warnings of sharp cost increases for natural gas this winter, customers of electric cooperatives may avoid that energy spike. Southeastern Electric Manager Brad Schardin says their power generation costs have been pretty stable…. Southeastern, based in Marion, is part of East River Electric, which gets power from...
Democrats unveil corporate minimum tax plan to pay for Biden’s agenda—and it has Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s backing

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Senate Democrats today unveiled a proposed 15% minimum tax on corporate earnings as they seek a compromise on President Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda. Three senators—Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), and Angus King (I-Maine)—rolled...
