Biofuel Pandemic Relief Funding Yet To Go Out

Last week, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack hosted his counterpart from South of the border, Mexico’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development and took him on a tour of an Iowa farm near Ankeny. Vilsack notes that while a looming policy in Mexico may stop genetically modified corn from being planted in Mexico, the country’s policy is not keeping GMO corn grown in the U.S. from being sold to Mexico. South Dakota Corn Grower’s Association President Scott Stahl says that’s encouraging as Mexico’s an important market for U.S. corn.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO