Dover, DE

Police: Teen arrested after gun found at Dover school

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A 16-year-old student was arrested Tuesday after police discovered he had a gun at Dover High School, officials said.

When a school resource officer learned that a student may have a gun on campus, police and school officials said the school was placed on lockdown so the student could be found, news outlets reported.

Within 10 minutes, police said the student was taken into custody without incident and the lockdown was lifted. When the 16-year-old boy was taken into custody, police said they found a gun, but noted that they didn’t find evidence that he planned or made threats to use the gun.

No students or staff members were harmed during the incident, according to the police.

The student was taken to police headquarters where police said he would be charged with multiple offenses relating to possession of the gun. The student will also face further disciplinary action from the Capital School District, the district said in a statement.

