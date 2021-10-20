Police: NYC deli worker killed in dispute over store credit

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City deli worker was stabbed to death late Tuesday by a customer who became enraged and pounded on the store’s windows after he was denied store credit, police said.

The suspect, described as a frequently disorderly customer, attacked 34-year-old Ahmed Almulaiki around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday as Almulaiki and his cousin confronted him outside K&B Gourmet Deli in East Harlem, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

Almulaiki, stabbed in the torso and arm, was pronounced dead at a hospital. His cousin, who worked at the deli and was also stabbed, was expected to make a full recovery, Essig said.

The suspect fled on foot, going east on 102nd Street, police said. Police on Wednesday asked for the public’s assistance in tracking him down. They described the man as Hispanic, 30-40 years old and 180-190 pounds (82-86 kilograms) with a heavy set build.

The NYPD also released still images from security camera footage from inside the deli showing a bearded man wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt and a cap or bandana. Another image shows him walking outside with the hood pulled up over his head.