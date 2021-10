COVID migration patterns have exposed many shortcomings in the U.S. housing market, most notably the lack of sufficient housing supply in suburban locations. Beyond the sustained demand for single-family homes, there has been a significant and lasting spike in demand for higher-density affordable housing, both inside and outside of city centers. Despite this increased demand, developers and property investors looking to build, reposition or stabilize occupancy within smaller scale multifamily properties with loan needs under $10 million are experiencing a scarcity of capital.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO