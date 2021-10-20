CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

North Korea confessed that it test-fired new type of SLBM

industryglobalnews24.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Korea said that it had test-fired a newly developed ballistic missile from a submarine....

www.industryglobalnews24.com

