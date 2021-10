As COVID-19 cases have declined over the past month at the University of Maryland, some students are unhappy with the university’s contact tracing policies in the dorms. The HEAL Line is the method the university uses to contact trace members of the university community. The line is intended for individuals to report a positive COVID-19 test, potential symptoms or any exposure to someone with COVID-19. After calling, the university’s early contact identification team, staffed by University Health Center officials, notifies any of the individual’s close contacts and determines which of them meet quarantine criteria.

