LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — ​The 240-acre site on Dona Street will now be home to a new 150,000 square foot distribution and advanced manufacturing facility. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says he never thought the old site could be repurposed the way it has. As a Lackawanna native, he is proud to see major developments take shape in his hometown.

LACKAWANNA, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO