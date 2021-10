Northern Europe is amongst the numerous extraordinary luxury yacht charter destinations in 2022 and one of the best kept secrets: While the rest of the world flocks to the Mediterranean, the white sand beaches of Sweden and the golden sands of the Netherlands are mostly populated by the locals. Although temperatures don’t climb as high as they do in the Mediterranean, this might prove to be another bonus: No need for a siesta at the height of the day – instead, you can tour the historic Diamond Quarter in Antwerp, cycle along the stunning coast or put your energy to kayaking and paddleboarding through the Norwegian fjords to see the waterfalls up close.

