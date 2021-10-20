CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jalen Hurts: ESPN analyst believes Eagles will ‘ruin’ their QB

By Kristen Wong
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hot topic of this Philadelphia Eagles team in 2021 is Jalen Hurts, and folks in Philly are bound to have some pretty wild opinions about the young quarterback. Hurts has been a bullseye for controversy ever since he entered the NFL, and six weeks into the season, he’s still one...

Eagles News: The Nick Sirianni-Jalen Hurts marriage might be short-lived

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Burn it down. The case: It’s only been six games, but it’s already clear the Sirianni-Hurts marriage is going to be short-lived. If Hurts isn’t good enough as a passer to give the team an accurate read on Sirianni’s offense and if Sirianni’s offense isn’t tailored enough to Hurts’ skill set to allow for an accurate assessment of him as the quarterback of the future, the Eagles risk having no answers by the end of the season. Even if they could somehow sneak into the playoffs, it’s not like they’d be anything more than cannon fodder. And who are we kidding? This whole thing is about tearing things down for a rebuild that can start in earnest next offseason with three possible first-round picks and most likely four picks in the top 50. Anyone who’s not in the team’s long-term plans should be available. Goedert? Is the team really going to give him a high-priced extension when he’s never really been a No. 1 tight end? If someone’s willing to pay a premium, say a third-round pick, go for it. How about Miles Sanders? He’s barely used in the offense to begin with, and there’s no way the team is going to sign him to a second contract. Let him go, too. And if trading away some of these players makes the team worse in the short run, all the better for draft-pick purposes. Sirianni’s best attribute as a coach seems to be his ability to get the team to play hard, so there should be no concerns about the locker room checking out even in a firesale. It’s a dirty business, but one the Eagles have to be willing to play.
Eagles Are Going to ‘Ruin' Jalen Hurts, Former Pro Bowl Safety Says

Why ex-Pro Bowler says Eagles are going to 'ruin' Hurts originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The jury is still extremely out on Jalen Hurts as a potential starter-level quarterback in the NFL. The Eagles have seen their share of highs and lows through his 10 career starts, and he's made both jaw-dropping plays and mind-numbing mistakes.
Devonta Smith
‘Football genius’ Duce Staley could’ve been the Eagles’ coach instead of ‘Flower Child’ Nick Sirianni | Marcus Hayes

One man’s a redwood. The other man’s a daffodil. Guess which one Jeffrey Lurie hired. I’ll admit, I’ve saved this column for the day when Lurie’s decision to not hire Eagles legend Duce Staley, in favor of unknown offensive theorist Nick Sirianni, turned out to be so foolhardy that any argument to the contrary would fall flat.
Eagles’ loss to Buccaneers is proof Jalen Hurts can’t do this alone | Kaye

PHILADELPHIA — Following a 48-yard pass-interference penalty on the Eagles’ opening drive, quarterback Jalen Hurts hit tight end Zach Ertz in the end zone for a five-yard touchdown. With 6:05 remaining in the first quarter, the Eagles’ feel-good potential against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reached its zenith before cascading into a 28-22 loss at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday.
Jalen Hurts on struggling Eagles offense: 'I have to be better'

The Philadelphia Eagles offense struggled to gain any traction for most of the first half and early third quarter of Thursday night's 28-22 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Outside of the first drive, which was aided by a 45-yard defensive pass interference penalty, the Eagles offense had no more than three plays on six straight possessions in the second and third quarters (five three-and-outs and one interception).
Why Eagles’ Nick Sirianni wants to limit Jalen Hurts’ unscripted plays

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles’ offense was searching for a way to end the first half of Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with some points after the previous possession after quarterback Jalen Hurts threw an interception, ending up as a Buccaneers touchdown. After Hurts completed his cadence and received...
What they're saying: The Eagles should bench Jalen Hurts and blow it all up

What a glorious, Eagles-free Sunday we all just got to enjoy, with it finally feeling like fall across the region and everyone having the ability to go to a pumpkin patch or your kid's soccer game or just sit back enjoy a day of NFL football with the constant burden of the Eagles.
Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni continues to ask too much of QB Jalen Hurts

PHILADELPHIA -- The loudest cheer by Philadelphia Eagles fans during Thursday night's 28-22 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was chock full of sarcasm. Coach Nick Sirianni had once again been neglecting to get the ball to his running backs, so when Miles Sanders got an opportunity on third-and-3 late in the third quarter and shook free for a 5-yard gain, the Lincoln Financial Field crowd showed their frustration and relief with a standing ovation.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
An early look at Eagles' 2022 QB options: Draft, trade could offer upgrade if Jalen Hurts doesn't improve

The Eagles are just under halfway through their first year of the Nick Sirianni-Jalen Hurts pairing. Their record, 2-4, falls in line with general expectations for a team in transition. A softer schedule over the next two months suggests they might still hang around in the NFC East. But the process has been more troubling than the results in Philadelphia, where Hurts and Sirianni seem to be hurting, not helping, each other in a stagnant mashup of an inefficient but pass-happy offense.
Are the Eagles any closer to knowing what they have in quarterback Jalen Hurts?

PHILADELPHIA -- This Philadelphia Eagles season is being largely viewed as a tryout for quarterback Jalen Hurts to win the job long term. Philadelphia is projected to have three picks in the top 10 of the 2022 NFL draft. Those assets can be used in one of two ways: to pursue the quarterback of the future, or build around the one in place.
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni wary of neutralizing quarterback Jalen Hurts’ ‘superpower’

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts can relate to those infuriating words Aaron Rodgers mouthed to Chicago Bears fans Sunday. Like Rodgers, Hurts knows what it’s like to own the Bears. Of course, that would be the Baylor Bears, when they were coached by Matt Rhule, not the Chicago Bears, the latter of which turned Rodgers into Public Enemy No. 1 in the Windy City when he shouted “I own you” to fans at Soldier Field while defeating the home team.
Eagles practice report: Lane Johnson limited, Nick Sirianni doesn’t want to take away Jalen Hurts’ ‘superpower,’ roster moves (UPDATE)

PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles will remain patient with right tackle Lane Johnson as he returns from a two-week absence due to his struggles with mental health. According to Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, Johnson will be limited in practice on Wednesday as he looks to work his way back into the lineup. Sirianni wouldn’t reveal whether or not Johnson will return to the lineup on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.
