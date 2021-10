Marsha Perry of Marble City says she is so appreciative of the things the Marble City Community Pantry and Youth Services does for her and the community, which is what led her to volunteer her time at the community’s clothing pantry several days a month. Perry, 71, works on Monday and Thursday every other week in the clothing pantry which is located in the same building as the food distribution…

MARBLE CITY, OK ・ 13 DAYS AGO