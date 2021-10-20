Marvin Vettori blasts “crazy” Paulo Costa for drinking wine before Israel Adesanya fight

This weekend’s Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori main event has been shifted to a catchweight after Costa struggled to make 185lbs. Costa vs. Vettori was set to be a five-round middleweight main event headlining this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 41 card, but Costa admitted during fight week that he was having trouble making 185lbs. During media day on Wednesday, Vettori confirmed that his opponent was struggling with the weight cut and he admitted that the fight would likely be shifted up in weight. Indeed, that appears to be the case. With Costa struggling to make the middleweight limit, this matchup against Vettori will now take place at a catchweight. According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, the catchweight has been agreed upon, although the weight has not yet been determined. It seems likely that it would take place at a 195lbs catchweight, or at worst, 205lbs.

UFC ・ 7 DAYS AGO