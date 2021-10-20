CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Marvin Vettori blasts “crazy” Paulo Costa for drinking wine before Israel Adesanya fight

By Adam D Martin
 8 days ago
UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori blasted “crazy” Paulo Costa for drinking a bottle of wine before his Israel Adesanya fight. Costa fought Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title last October at UFC 253 and he suffered a second-round knockout loss for his troubles. Following the fight, Costa revealed that he was...

Paulo Costa weighs 211-pounds ahead of UFC Vegas 41, can’t make middleweight for Marvin Vettori fight

Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori will not be a middleweight fight, assuming the UFC Vegas 41 headliner stays intact. Costa (13-1) confirmed that he cannot make the 186-pound limit for a middleweight fight on Saturday, an issue first highlighted by his opponent, Vettori (17-4-1). The top-ranked middleweight is confident the fight will move forward, just at a catchweight. UFC Vegas 41 is scheduled to take place on Sat., Oct. 23 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. via ESPN+.
Marvin Vettori still convinced he's superior to UFC champ Israel Adesanya: 'He wasn't better at all'

Despite two losses to Israel Adesanya in head-to-head matchups, Marvin Vettori has no doubt he’s superior to the UFC middleweight champ. After losing a split decision to Adesanya (21-1 MMA, 10-1 UFC) in April 2018, Vettori (17-5-1 MMA, 7-3-1 UFC) spent years claiming he should’ve won and he would solidify it in a rematch. He finally got his chance this past June, but things didn’t go his way again. He lost by unanimous decision in the UFC 263 headliner.
Marvin Vettori Lights up Paulo Costa Over Explanation For Coming in Heavy

Marvin Vettori has made it clear he still has issues with Paulo Costa, following their thrilling war at UFC Vegas 41. Vettori faced Costa in the card’s headliner, and worked his way to a unanimous decision win. The bout followed a dramatic fight week, as a couple of days out from the card, Costa revealed he weighed over 210 pounds.
UFC Fight Night 196 video: Marvin Vettori flips off, cusses out Paulo Costa in heated faceoff

LAS VEGAS – Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori came face-to-face for the first time ahead of UFC Fight Night 196. And to no one’s surprise, things got a bit heated. After both men hit the revised light heavyweight limit at Friday morning’s official weigh-ins, Costa (13-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) and Vettori (17-5-1 MMA, 7-3-1 UFC) had their first in-person encounter in the form of a staredown for the cameras.
'I won't let this guy get away with it': Marvin Vettori explains why he's fighting Paulo Costa at 205 pounds

After multiple weight changes, Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa will throw down in a light heavyweight bout in the main event of UFC Fight Night 196 on Saturday. On media day Wednesday, Costa claimed that he weighed approximately 211 pounds and wasn’t going to be able to make the middleweight limit. According to Vettori, both teams negotiated multiple weights to tend to Costa and after agreeing to a 195-pound catchweight, the Brazilian wanted an even higher weight, prompting the UFC to make it a light heavyweight bout.
Marvin Vettori ‘definitely’ questioned if Paulo Costa would actually show up to fight long before weight-cutting debacle

When Marvin Vettori got the call that he would face Paulo Costa in the UFC Vegas 41 main event, he was cautiously excited about the matchup. While he had called for the fight with the knowledge that beating another former title contender would put him that much closer to another shot at reigning champion Israel Adesanya, Vettori couldn’t help but wonder if Costa would actually show up or not.
Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori main event shifted to catchweight

This weekend’s Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori main event has been shifted to a catchweight after Costa struggled to make 185lbs. Costa vs. Vettori was set to be a five-round middleweight main event headlining this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 41 card, but Costa admitted during fight week that he was having trouble making 185lbs. During media day on Wednesday, Vettori confirmed that his opponent was struggling with the weight cut and he admitted that the fight would likely be shifted up in weight. Indeed, that appears to be the case. With Costa struggling to make the middleweight limit, this matchup against Vettori will now take place at a catchweight. According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, the catchweight has been agreed upon, although the weight has not yet been determined. It seems likely that it would take place at a 195lbs catchweight, or at worst, 205lbs.
“He’s going to have to fight at 205,” Dana White affirms Paulo Costa’s next move following Marvin Vettori loss

It seems like UFC President Dana White views Paulo Costa as a different fighter altogether after Costa’s fight with Marvin Vettori, a fighter for the light-heavyweight division. White confirmed in the post-event media scrum of UFC Vegas 41 that Costa has to leave the middleweight division and has to move up to the light-heavyweight following the chaotic turn of events that were fueled by his weight cutting problems that bumped the official middleweight main event up by a weight class.
Israel Adesanya Calls Paulo Costa ‘Broken’ Ahead Of UFC Vegas 41

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya doesn’t think Paulo Costa is up to the task ahead of his fight against Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 41. Costa vs. Vettori is an important fight in the UFC’s middleweight division, as both fighters look to earn another shot at Adesanya. Both fighters have similar styles and are both coming off losses to the champion.
UFC Vegas 41: ‘Costa vs. Vettori’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for today’s UFC Vegas 41 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Paul Costa taking on Marvin Vettori. The former middleweight title challengers, Costa and Vettori, were initially supposed to collide at their natural fighting weight of 185lbs. However, earlier in the week ‘The Eraser’ revealed he would not be able to make weight for the contest and the UFC Vegas 41 headliner was subsequently moved up to light heavyweight.
Paulo Costa reacts following loss to Marvin Vettori, addresses UFC Vegas 41 weight debacle

Former UFC title challenger Paulo Costa has reacted after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Marvin Vettori in tonight’s UFC Vegas 41 main event. The former middleweight title challengers, Costa and Vettori, were originally supposed to collide at their natural fighting weight of 185lbs. However, earlier in the week ‘The Eraser’ revealed he would not be able to make weight for the contest and thus the bout was moved to light heavyweight.
Marvin Vettori claims he took home 30% of Paulo Costa’s fight purse, says he would have finished him if he “wasn’t as big”

Marvin Vettori claims he took home 30% of Paulo Costa’s fight purse at UFC Vegas 41, adding he would have finished ‘The Eraser’ if he “wasn’t as big”. The former middleweight title challengers, Costa (13-2 MMA) and Vettori (18-5-1 MMA), had initially agreed to compete at their natural fight weight of 185lbs for Saturday’s event. However, in the early days of fight week the Brazilian revealed he would not be able to make weight and thus the contest was moved up to light heavyweight.
UFC Fight Night 196 Results: Marvin Vettori Beats Paulo Costa via Unanimous Decision

Marvin Vettori defeated Costa via a unanimous decision in the main event of UFC Fight Night 196 from the Apex facility in Las Vegas on Saturday. Costa came out throwing heavy leg and body kicks. Vettori countered and caused a slip to the ground by Costa, giving him control of the center of the octagon. However, Costa continued firing those body kicks that caused Vettori to drop his left elbow to defend them.
Marvin Vettori on Paulo Costa match: ‘I’m just better’

Middleweight contenders Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori headline the UFC Vegas 41 fight card in a light heavyweight bout after Costo showed up too heavy to make the middleweight limit of 186 pounds. The bout was originally slated to take place in the middleweight division, but Costa informed the fight...
