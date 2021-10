50 Cent decided to troll Kim, and she called him out for his obsession with her! 50 posted a video clip comparing The Original Queen Bee’s dance moves to the character from the “Leprechaun” horror-comedy movies. “I’m sorry I know it’s early but I don’t know why sh*t like this is funny to me. LOL,” he said in the caption. Since this isn’t the first time Fiddy has mocked Kim, she went in on him. “[You’re] so obsessed [with] me this is getting creepy,” she wrote in comments. She went on to say that he’s falling off” and “we all know whyyyyyyy.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO