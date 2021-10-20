NJPAC Presents One Funny Lisa Marie On November 13th
(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents One Funny Lisa Marie on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 7:00pm. Lisa will share hilarious stories, answer your questions, and say hello in person during the post-show meet & greet. With her signature hair clip and Brooklyn accent, Lisa’s hysterical daily...
Pollyanna is a four piece New Jersey band with power-pop, loud rock, bubble grunge, and punk influences. Their new single "Monster" was released in October via I Surrender Records. This is the first single off of their new album Sugar Coat Deluxe, which will be released on November 5th. "'Monster'...
(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- Holmdel Theatre Company presents the next installment of their 2021 Broadway At the Barn series with An Evening with Eden Espinosa on Saturday, November 13 at 8:00pm. Most recognized for her critically acclaimed portrayal of Elphaba in Wicked (Broadway, LA and San Francisco), Broadway icon Eden Espinosa makes her Holmdel debut with An Evening with Eden Espinosa, an intimate, laid back, and playful event.
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- The ShowRoom Cinema, Asbury Park’s independent movie theater, will reopen under new ownership Friday, October 29, 2021 with two current releases, The French Dispatch and the documentary The Velvet Underground. There will also be a special one night only screening of Halloween (1978) on October 31.
Ever since he was pictured on the cover of both Time and Newsweek magazines in the same week in 1975, the world has known Bruce Springsteen was something special. But there’s still something awe-inspiring about a guy from Freehold being part of a project with a former President of the United States.
(MADISON, NJ) -- After almost two years of darkness, The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) will light up its Main Stage again for the holidays. The company’s long-awaited return to indoor, in-person performances will kick off with an all-new production of A Child’s Christmas in Wales, based on the classic story by Welsh poet Dylan Thomas and adapted for the stage by Jeremy Brooks and Adrian Mitchell. Performances begin December 8 and run through January 2 at the beautiful F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University.
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Get set to laugh with a brand new comedy tour that is going to bring back the number one and seemingly forgotten rule of comedy, be funny! Outspoken and un-cancelable veteran comedians, Alonzo Bodden, Mitch Fatel and Tammy Pescatelli take on cancel culture without politics, race or religion getting in the way when the Cancel this Comedy Tour comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Friday, November 12 at 8:00pm. Tickets range from $29-$49.
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- The Morris Museum's Bickford Theatre presents pianist Jenny Lin: Glass Reflections on Sunday, November 14th at 2:00pm. The performance will include The Music of Phillip Glass and others, including Ligeti, Busoni and Schubert. Born in Taiwan, raised in Austria, educated in Europe and America, Jenny Lin has...
(NEWTOWN, PA) -- The ZLOCK Performing Arts Center (Zlock PAC) presents the award-winning family production of Ragtag Theatre’s Rapunzel on November 6th at 3:30pm as part of Bucks Live! Cultural Events. Winner of the Best Performing Arts Company (KidsPass Parent’s Choice Award) and Best Family Show in New York City (Off-Broadway Alliance), Ragtag Theatre Company is back on tour with the show that started it all - Rapunzel.
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Studio Montclair presents “Absolute Abstraction” on exhibit from October 29 through November 30 at Studio Montclair Gallery in Montclair. The exhibit, featuring the artwork of 49 artists, embraces non-representational art as a way for artists to express themselves—and viewers to respond--without the kind of public “agenda” that has been jockeying for position in nearly every aspect of our lives in recent years.
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) presents “Schwarz Gemacht, or How Klaus Found his Blackness,” a live-streamed performance from playwright and actor Alexander Thomas on Friday, November 12 at 7:00pm E.T. Part of JCTC’s Voices International Theatre Festival, “Schwarz Gemacht” examines universal questions of self and citizenship through the eyes of a patriotic Afrodeutscher (Afro-German) actor in 1938 Berlin. Proud to serve his country, he appears in propaganda films calling for the return of Germany’s former African colonies. An encounter with an African American musician and activist leads to hard questions about the treatment of people of color both in Germany and in America.
(RED BANK, NJ) -- Two River Theater has been selected as a recipient of the coveted 2021 Literacy Landmark Award. The award is being bestowed on the theater for its outstanding contributions to the New Jersey arts community; bringing world class theater, community events and providing arts education to over 55,000 annually. The designation is being awarded by the New Jersey Center for the Book, a state affiliate within the Library of Congress.
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- The Black Box Performing Arts Center invites you to a live music concert featuring acclaimed local pianist Carolyn Enger, on Sunday, October 31, at 4:00pm. In collaboration with Peabody Award winning broadcaster, producer, and director Elliott Forrest (WQXR), Myles Aronowitz, photographer and filmmaker, and internationally-exhibited photographer and environmental activist J Henry Fair, this cinematic experience transports listeners to a still, meditative space. It invites introspection about our place on the planet, inspiring action to protect our beautiful, fragile world. Ms Enger will accompany the film, performing music by J.S. Bach, John Luther Adams, Eric Satie, Oliver Messiaen, John Cage, Caroline Shaw, Wolfgang Rihm, Arvo Pärt, Philip Glass and Claude Debussy.
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Come spend some time with your friends at Mayo Performing Arts Center when it presents Friends! The Musical Parody on Tuesday, November 9 at 7:30pm. This is the comedic musical that lovingly pokes fun at TV’s Friends, celebrating the adventures of your favorite group of 20-something friends as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan. Tickets range from $29-$59.
(FORT LEE, NJ) -- Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, an Asian American woman-led dance company, has been performing and touring for over 25 years. Artistic Director Nai-Ni Chen has created more than 90 dances, and some of the most popular pieces such as Raindrop (2003) and The Way of Five - Fire have been performed over 100 times locally and around the world. Historically, professional costume designers, including Karen Young, Anna-Alisa Belous, Olu-Orondava, Jon Can Coskunses, and Angel Tsai, produced the company’s costumes. Despite the quality of their work, the athleticism of the performances results in sweat-drenched costumes with increasing wear and tear. Costume repair and maintenance is a constant challenge for a busy dance company. The loss of New York City’s garment industry and many professional seamstresses has also impacted the dance community. Costume makers are increasingly difficult to find for smaller dance companies with finite budgets.
(NEW YORK, NY) -- Jersey City blues-rocker Debra Devi plays Berlin Under A on Tuesday, November 2 at 8:30pm, with special guest Andy Burton (Little Steven & the Disciples of Soul, John Mayer) on keys. Granite to Glass opens at 6:30pm, and .kav plays at 7:30pm. This is a 21+ event.
South Street in Morristown, NJ is bustling with the strains of music emanating from passing cars, orchestrating a kaleidoscopic soundtrack to Fall on this crisp October 12, 2021 evening. The sidewalk welcomes outdoor diners as well as patrons who enjoy ice cream treats at the local creamery before heading steps down the street to MPAC — the Mayo Performing Arts Center — and a live performance by Brian Wilson and his band.
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Mayo Performing Arts Center’s annual Starlight Ball fundraising gala returns to The Park Savoy Estate in Florham Park on Friday, November 12 at 6:00pm. The theme of MPAC’s 23rd annual gala is “Come Together.” Proceeds from the event will support MPAC’s operating needs now and going forward as it continues to serve the community with outstanding arts events and education programs throughout the year. Tickets are $500 and can be purchased at MayoArts.Org.
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Gallery Aferro and the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers invite New Jersey teens in grades 7–12 to enter their original work to the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. Youth artists in Bergen, Essex, Passaic, Hudson, Morris, Sussex, Union, and Warren County are invited to enter the country's longest-running and most prestigious scholarship and recognition program for creative students.The deadline to apply in the Northern New Jersey Art region is December 18, 2021.
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- The Raritan Valley Community College Planetarium will present in-person laser concerts and star shows for all ages in November, including special sensory-friendly shows designed for families with children on the Autism spectrum or those with developmental disabilities. Face masks are required in all campus buildings, including in the Planetarium.
(NEWARK, NJ) -- On October 22, 2021, Newark Arts, Red Bull, and the City of Newark announced the completion of "Stronger Together," a multi-facade mural project by Newark artist, Yasmin De Jesus, and defenseman for the New Jersey Devils and Red Bull Athlete, P.K. Subban. The murals wrap the front entrance of the Sharpe James Kenneth A. Gibson Recreation & Aquatic Center.
