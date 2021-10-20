CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Midwest Art Museum To Receive Two Picassos, Plus 20 Other Major Works Of Art

By Greg Robertson
travelawaits.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty-two works of art, including two by Pablo Picasso, have been donated to the St. Louis Art Museum. The donation is the latest from Emily Rauh Pulitzer, who has given dozens of paintings and millions of dollars to the museum over the years. Experts have not put a price tag on...

www.travelawaits.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

St. Louis Art Museum receives donation of 22 ‘masterpieces’

ST. LOUIS — The Pulitzer family has been very kind to the St. Louis Art Museum. They have been donating to the institution for over 90 years. Some of their contributions are among the finest in the museum’s collection. The St. Louis Art Museum is receiving a donation of 22 pieces of art, including two […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ARTnews

Major Gift for the St. Louis Art Museum, a William Edmondson Discovery, and More: Morning Links for October 19, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ACCESSIONING ACTION. Philanthropist Emily Rauh Pulitzer has promised 22 works to the St. Louis Art Museum (where she was once a curator), including pieces by Picasso, Warhol, and Brancusi. SLAM director Min Jung Kim said that the organization “will forever be in her debt.” The Pulitzer family has given 144 works to the museum over the years. Meanwhile, the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles has acquired Jacopo Bassano’s titanic Miracle of the Quails (1554), ARTnews reports. The piece “has been rarely seen by scholars and never by the general public,” Timothy Potts, the Getty’s director, noted in a statement. It goes on view next month. And the Huntington Library, Art Museum,...
MUSEUMS
soapboxmedia.com

Two Van Gogh paintings on view at the Cincinnati Art Museum

Across the state, museums are showcasing Vincent Van Gogh’s work through immersive exhibits with ceiling-to-floor digital images of his famous paintings. At the Cincinnati Art Museum, two paintings in the permanent collection are now on view — “Undergrowth with Two Figures,” which is the most popular painting in the museum, and “Head of a Peasant Woman.”
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Philip Guston
Person
Beethoven
Person
Alberto Giacometti
Person
Joan Miró
Person
Georges Braque
Person
Ellsworth Kelly
Person
Richard Tuttle
Person
Richard Serra
Person
Pablo Picasso
Person
Marilyn Monroe
stlpublicradio.org

Emily Pulitzer donates treasure trove of art to the St. Louis Art Museum

The St. Louis Art Museum announced Monday that philanthropist Emily Rauh Pulitzer will donate 22 major works of art to the institution. The museum’s leaders described the planned donation as one of the most significant in the organization’s history. Pulitzer is donating works by 17 artists, including Pablo Picasso, Joan...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
countylinemagazine.com

'Legacy' Exhibit at Michelson Museum of Art

The Michelson Museum of Art is proud to present "Legacy," an exhibition of new acquisitions given to the Michelson Museum of Art by the late Gloria Kronenberg of New York, New York. The collection features paintings and sculptures from works of renowned artists like Joseph Stella, Milton Avery, John Marin, Alexander Calder, John Singer Sargent, and others.
ART, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museums#Public Art#Midwest Art Museum#The St Louis Art Museum
greenwichfreepress.com

Bruce Museum Appoints Curator of Art

The Bruce Museum, a community-based, world-class institution that promotes the understanding and appreciation of art and science to enrich the lives of all people, announces the appointment of Margarita Karasoulas as Curator of Art. Coming from the Brooklyn Museum, where she has served as Assistant Curator of American Art since 2017, Karasoulas will assume her duties with the Bruce on November 29, 2021.
MUSEUMS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Works of art promised to St. Louis Art Museum

Emily Rauh Pulitzer has agreed to donate these works to the St. Louis Art Museum upon her death or before. 1. Emile-Antoine Bourdelle, “Mask of Beethoven,” c. 1905. Bronze with brown patina, partially gilded, hollow mask form (sand cast); 16 9/16 x 11 ¾ x 6 inches. 2. Constantin Brancusi,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Columbus Dispatch

Vincent van Gogh featured in two major exhibits: at Columbus Museum of Art and at Polaris' Lighthouse ArtSpace

The creator of “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” “Irises” and many more paintings will take center stage this fall in two very different art exhibits in Columbus. Vincent van Gogh, the brilliant but tortured post-impressionist painter, will be celebrated along with his contemporary artists in “Through Vincent’s Eyes: Van Gogh and His Sources,” an exhibit of more than 150 works opening Nov. 12 at the Columbus Museum of Art.
COLUMBUS, OH
hamlethub.com

Bruce Museum Taps Margarita Karasoulas as Art Curator

GREENWICH, CT—The Bruce Museum, a community-based, world-class institution that promotes the understanding and appreciation of art and science to enrich the lives of all people, announces the appointment of Margarita Karasoulas as Curator of Art. Coming from the Brooklyn Museum, where she has served as Assistant Curator of American Art since 2017, Karasoulas will assume her duties with the Bruce on November 29, 2021.
GREENWICH, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Paintings
ARTnews

ARTnews in Brief: LACMA Receives Major Gift of Korean Art—and More from October 25, 2021

Monday, October 25 LACMA Receives Major Gift of Korean Art The Los Angeles County Museum of Art has received a gift of 100 works of Asian art from local patron Dr. Chester Chang and his son Dr. Cameron C. Chang. The collection is comprised of 95 Korean artworks, among them paintings, calligraphy, sculptures, ceramics, and furniture. Also part of the gift are several Chinese, Japanese, and Tibetan artworks dating from the Three Kingdoms Period (220–280) to the mid-20th century. Among the highlights of the gift are a rare folding screen depicting Neo-Confucian diagrams relating to cosmology and Confucian social structures, landscape paintings from the Joseon...
MUSEUMS
artandcakela.com

Art and Hope at the End of the Tunnel at USC Fisher Museum of Art

When total lockdown was coming to an end, museum director Dr. Selma Holo invited art critic and KCRW commentator Edward Goldman to visit Los Angeles artists’ studios to select work for an exhibition of art created during the time of Covid. As part of his methodology, Goldman asked each participant how the pandemic affected their art practice. The artists’ responses, along with their short statements about the exhibited works, appear on the exhibition labels. Although a handful admitted to being hermits whose modus operandi did not change very much, the majority responded that the period had been a time for reflection, for rethinking such things as methods, purpose, or the meaning of life. Many acknowledged that they became more experimental, while others explained how they adapted to working under new rules. The latter situation was particularly the case for figurative artists and photographers who work with models. John Sonsini, who is widely respected for his sensitive paintings of Latinx day workers, restricted himself to painting only the man he lives with, who previously sat for him more than 200 times. Ken Gonzales-Day, whose art projects usually involve considerable research in archives, libraries, and museums, no longer had access to these venues. So, instead, he took photographic portraits of creative professionals and friends, but practiced mask wearing and social distancing, and went through “no small amount of hand sanitizer.” For street photographer Brendan Lott, there were no longer any potential subjects on the street. Limited to photographing from his home, he produced an exceptional suite of photos of people seen through the windows of the building across the street. The resultant images are voyeuristic, mysterious, and evocative. Alfred Hitchcock would have loved them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Axios

Museums showcase Latino art to worldwide audience

New York's "El Museo del Barrio" and the Mexican Museum in San Francisco are offering a virtual viewing of Latino art through augmented reality, allowing visitors to experience museum exhibits directly from their mobile devices. Why it matters: The museums' online access makes the work of lesser-known Latino artists available...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

Art group seeks to 'destroy' Warhol work by mixing with 999 copies

The New York art collective that brought us "Satan Shoes" with an apparent drop of human blood in the midsole is at it again, this time selling 1,000 copies of an Andy Warhol drawing at the same price, only one of which is the original. On a website called the Museum of Forgeries, the group known as MSCHF says it bought a 1954 ballpoint pen sketch by the pop art master called "Fairies", which it says is worth $20,000, made 999 exact copies of it and mixed the original in with them. They were all put on sale Monday for $250 and sold out. MSCHF says the copies are an art work called "Possibly Real Copy Of 'Fairies' by Andy Warhol." MSCHF has posted a video showing how the copies are made: a robotic arm with a pen makes the drawings, which are then put through an accelerated artificial aging process with light, heat, pressure and moisture. Then the Warhol Foundation seal and annotations in pencil are manually replicated, MSCHF member Kevin Wiesner said in an email to AFP.
VISUAL ART
Westword

The Denver Art Museum's Makeover Is a Towering Achievement

The long-awaited reopening of the iconic Gio Ponti-designed tile-clad tower wing of the Denver Art Museum — now called the Martin Building — as well as the new, low-rise Sie Welcome Center immediately adjacent to it is finally here. The doors will open to the general public on Sunday, October 24, with free admission all day, and for the first time since November 2017, the entire DAM campus will be back on line. The initial plan was to reopen in stages beginning in May 2020, but then COVID got in the way. All along, though, the goal was to have the whole project finished in time for the fiftieth anniversary of the original opening of the building in October 1971.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy