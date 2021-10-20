Midwest Art Museum To Receive Two Picassos, Plus 20 Other Major Works Of Art

When total lockdown was coming to an end, museum director Dr. Selma Holo invited art critic and KCRW commentator Edward Goldman to visit Los Angeles artists’ studios to select work for an exhibition of art created during the time of Covid. As part of his methodology, Goldman asked each participant how the pandemic affected their art practice. The artists’ responses, along with their short statements about the exhibited works, appear on the exhibition labels. Although a handful admitted to being hermits whose modus operandi did not change very much, the majority responded that the period had been a time for reflection, for rethinking such things as methods, purpose, or the meaning of life. Many acknowledged that they became more experimental, while others explained how they adapted to working under new rules. The latter situation was particularly the case for figurative artists and photographers who work with models. John Sonsini, who is widely respected for his sensitive paintings of Latinx day workers, restricted himself to painting only the man he lives with, who previously sat for him more than 200 times. Ken Gonzales-Day, whose art projects usually involve considerable research in archives, libraries, and museums, no longer had access to these venues. So, instead, he took photographic portraits of creative professionals and friends, but practiced mask wearing and social distancing, and went through “no small amount of hand sanitizer.” For street photographer Brendan Lott, there were no longer any potential subjects on the street. Limited to photographing from his home, he produced an exceptional suite of photos of people seen through the windows of the building across the street. The resultant images are voyeuristic, mysterious, and evocative. Alfred Hitchcock would have loved them.

