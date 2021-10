Breaking news! When it comes to fashion, "green" is the new black (and we don't mean the color itself). Instead, the industry's move away from "fast-fashion" towards sustainable, eco-friendly clothes has become an increasingly popular trend across the board. And, while it was once considered taboo for women in the limelight to wear an outfit more than once, these days, it's seen as both pocket- and planet-friendly to don your favorite items repeatedly. And if you don't believe us, just look at one of the most stylish women in the world: Kate Middleton.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 DAYS AGO