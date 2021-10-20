CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premarket Movers Wednesday - Novavax, Biogen, Netflix

By Vidhi Choudhary
Street.Com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. equity futures edged lower Wednesday as solid corporate earnings clashed with persistent inflation concern and a jump in Treasury bond yields. Here are some of the top movers ahead of the opening bell on Wednesday. 1. Novavax NVAX | Down 23%. Shares of Novavax (NVAX) - Get Novavax,...

www.thestreet.com

Street.Com

Stock Market Live: Caterpillar, Merck Boost Dow; Ford Stock Surges, GDP Slumps

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report will highlight today's earnings slate, although both tech giants will report September updates after the close of trading, as investors will first focus on a softer-than-expected initial estimate of third quarter GDP growth. U.S....
STOCKS
Street.Com

Stocks Edge Higher, Ford Surges, Apple & Amazon Earnings in Focus - 5 Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, October 28:. 1. -- Stocks Futures Edge Higher As Earnings Offset Growth Concerns. U.S. equity futures nudged higher Thursday, while short-term Treasury bond yields continued their recent assent, as investor balance a healthy corporate earnings seasons against the prospect of tighter central bank policies and cooling global growth.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Mastercard Stock Leaps As Travel and Spending Rebound Drives Q3 Earnings Beat

Mastercard (MA) - Get Mastercard Inc. (MA) Report posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Thursday, following similar strength from card rival Visa (V) - Get Visa Inc. Class A Report, as consumer and travel spending rebounded from last year's pandemic lows. Mastercard said diluted earnings for the three months ending in...
STOCKS
Street.Com

eBay Stock Drops on Guidance: What Wall Street Analysts Are Saying

Shares of eBay (EBAY) - Get eBay Inc. Report were falling on Thursday following the company's third-quarter earnings results as investors reacted to the company's weak holiday quarter guidance. At last check, shares of eBay were down 7.87% at $71.84. Here's what Wall Street analysts from Wedbush, Jefferies, Credit Suisse...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Apple stock option traders prepared for a more muted post-earnings reaction than usual

Shares of Apple Inc. jumped 2.5% toward a 7-week high, ahead of the technology behemoth's fiscal fourth-quarter report due out after the close, even as options traders are prepared for a more muted than usual stock reaction to the report. An options strategy knows as a straddle, a pure volatility play that involves the simultaneous buying of bullish and bearish options with at-the-month strikes expiring Friday, is implying a one-day, post-earnings stock price move of $4.16 in either direction, according to data provided by Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS). That expected move is 28.5% less than the average one-day post-earnings move over the past 12 quarters of $5.82 in either direction, according to ORATS Principal Matt Amberson. At current prices, that means the stock would have to close below $148.41 or above $156.73 for straddle buyers to make money. The stock, which is trading 2.6% below the Sept. 7 record close of $156.69, has gained 15.0% year to date, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 has rallied 22.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has advanced 16.5%.
STOCKS
Street.Com

5 Top Stock Decliners for Wednesday: Robinhood, Twitter, Visa

Stocks were mixed Wednesday, one day after the Dow industrials and the S&P 500 closed at records amid a busy week of corporate earnings. Here are some of the laggards in the stock market on Wednesday. 1. Twitter | Down 11%. Shares of Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report...
STOCKS
Street.Com

There's a Key Reason Why I Remain Wary on the Overall Market and Economy

Stocks quotes in this article: MSFT, GOOG, AAPL, GBX. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq continue to linger right at all-time highs despite myriad worries about the economyThird quarter earnings results from the likes of Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG) have helped keep investors faith in the market to this point as these companies just float right over the challenges companies in other parts of the economy...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Alphabet Stock Up as Analysts Lift Price Targets on Earnings Beat

Several analysts raised their price targets for Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report Wednesday after the technology giant beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations. Shares of the Mountain View, Calif., closed Wednesday up 5% to $2,924.35. Alphabet said revenue rose by 41% to $65.12 billion,...
STOCKS
Street.Com

These 5 Stocks Have Exceptional Fundamentals

The indices are mixed with small-caps and growth names lagging on negative breadth of about 2850 gainers to 4700 decliners. What is most notable is that new 12-month highs have dropped very sharply to just about 80 names as recent leaders are being sold. This is consolidation action in the...
STOCKS
Street.Com

It's One of Those Days When the Indices Are Wildly Misleading

Today is one of those days when the indices are wildly misleading. The indices are supposed to provide a snapshot of what is going on in the overall market, but because they are constructed in such a way that they give more weight to the biggest market cap names, they are easily skewed at times.
STOCKS

