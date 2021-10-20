CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden administration unveils plan to roll out vaccines for kids 5-11

By Ryan Chatelain
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe White House already has plans in place to roll out the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11, pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration. The White House already has plans in place to roll out the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11, pending...

US details plans to roll out COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11

WASHINGTON - Children ages 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 shot at their pediatrician's office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for elementary school youngsters in a matter of weeks.
Plans for Vaccinating Kids 5-11 Revealed by White House

WASHINGTON — Children ages 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 shot at their pediatrician’s office, local pharmacy, and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for elementary school youngsters in a matter of weeks.
