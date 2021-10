In this digital era, Enterprise IT Operations are beset with challenges such as security, seamless end-to-end connectivity and policy consistency. Dealing with campus environment itself is challenging because of the very nature of users bringing in their own devices as well as IoT requirements entering the network space. The solution is to go software-defined as much as they can. Cisco Software-Defined Access along with Cisco DNA Center and Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE) provides a robust macro/micro-segmentation solution that helps with securing and segmenting the network. It also simplifies the campus network from an any-subnet-anywhere aspect without the cost of Spanning-Tree, HSRP (Hot Standby Routing Protocol) among others. Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) is a table-stake component of any modern network today. Cisco SD-WAN with vManage provides intelligent routing of application flows as well as simplifying cloud connectivity among its many other benefits. The above leaves the customers with a Cisco SD-Access domain primarily dealing with campus, and a SD-WAN domain primarily dealing with the WAN. Interworking Cisco SD-Access and Cisco SD-WAN then becomes a natural extension for network operators.

