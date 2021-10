Life on the sea has always been looked at as a trip, vacation, or long-term excursion, and it barely ever comes close to being anything more permanent. Multidisciplinary design practice 3deluxe ‘VY.01’, a zero-carbon superyacht, holds incredible potential to change how one perceives yachts and their usage. From being just another addition to your supercars and OTT expenses, the ‘VY. 01’proposes a new way of living and traveling. Call it a gardener’s dream (a very rich gardener) or a billionaire with green thumbs paradise; it will offer some novel ways to make the vessel self-sustaining with its nature-oriented philosophy.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO